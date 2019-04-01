Some letter writers are obviously fixed in their politics and are wrong all the way on this one. President Trump has made some comments not blessing Senator McCain ... as a senator, not a war hero.
No one I know of, including our president, has given even the slightest thought to McCain as anything less than a wartime hero but when he became a politician, he was certain to make some decisions that would be unpopular with a lot of people. Maybe some people would like to hear some of the many bad news matters that came from their obvious friend, President Obama!
Senator McCain was no political hero. Some writers would be more factual to apply their various superlatives for President Trump to himself.
Donald Gallagher
Sebring
