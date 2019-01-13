Sebring International Raceway has unveiled the official event poster for SuperSebring, the doubleheader sports car endurance racing weekend, March 13-16.
The SuperSebring 2019 poster features leading cars of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship that will compete in the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, March 16. That race will be preceded on Friday, March 15, by the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) 1000 Miles of Sebring.
The doubleheader endurance race weekend brings together the world’s two leading sports car racing championships at North America’s oldest and most historic road racing facility. The famed Sebring circuit originated from a WWII B-17 combat crew training base known as Hendricks Field.
Sebring is the second round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and one of the four prestigious endurance races that make up the Michelin Endurance Cup. IMSA is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2019.
The FIA WEC race is round six of its “Super Season” that culminates with the running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.
“With two world class headline races, Sebring 2019 will be truly special,” stated Sebring President and General Manager Wayne Estes. “As the birthplace of American Endurance Racing, every race here at Sebring adds a chapter to our rich history. Artist Roger Warrick has again created a poster that coveys the spectacle of Sebring. Our official event poster has been the ultimate keepsake for seven decades, and this year’s edition adds to that legacy.”
