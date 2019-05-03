SEBRING – Sebring International Raceway has confirmed “SuperSebring” will return March 18-21, 2020.
The doubleheader weekend will feature the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) 68th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, March 21, preceded by the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday, March 20.
The SuperSebring doubleheader endurance-race format made a successful debut in March at the legendary 3.74-mile road course and produced record-setting results on and off the track. Attendance, media coverage, sponsorships, hospitality and merchandise sales all surpassed previous records. In addition, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts U.S. television viewership on CNBC and NBCSN saw a 46 percent increase over 2018.
SuperSebring was history making on the track as well as two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso broke Sebring’s all-time lap record and then went on to win the WEC 1000-mile race with co-drivers Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima aboard their Toyota Hybrid prototype.
The next day, the 12-hour classic had seven different leaders and 28 lead changes, ending with the closest finish in Sebring history when the Whelen Engineering Cadillac prototype with drivers Eric Curran, Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr won by a margin of just over one second.
“A tremendous amount of work by the Sebring team and all parties involved went into making the 2019 SuperSebring weekend a success, and our goal is to build on that success and again surpass the milestones established this year,” said Wayne Estes, Sebring International Raceway president and general manager. “Many of the improvements implemented to accommodate the increased attendance and additional teams were well received and we will continue to put both our long-term fans and our new fans first in planning for another spectacular weekend.”
“The 2019 SuperSebring weekend exceeded expectations and we are looking forward to working with the FIA World Endurance Championship and Sebring International Raceway staffs to make the 2020 event even more spectacular for everyone involved,” IMSA President Scott Atherton said.
Gerard Neveu, CEO of the WEC, commented: “The Sebring event this year was greatly enjoyed by competitors and fans alike, and it’s a real pleasure to come together again with our partners at IMSA and Sebring to put on an even better show for 2020.”
SuperSebring 2020 will be round six of the 2019-2020 FIA WEC season, and round two of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Supporting events at SuperSebring tentatively include the Alan Jay 120 MICHELIN Pilot Challenge and the IMSA Prototype Challenge.
Off track, SuperSebring 2020 will offer a varied lineup of fan activities and attractions including music and entertainment at the Spring Brake Party Zone, autograph sessions, manufacturer displays on the Midway and a display of historic racecars in the Panoz Gallery of Legends.
Tickets to SuperSebring 2020 are scheduled to go on sale by September 1. For more information visit sebringraceway.com or call 800.626.7223.
Sebring International Raceway
Sebring International Raceway is North America’s oldest permanent road racing facility, established in 1950. The circuit originated from a WWII B-17 combat crew training base known as Hendricks Field. Nestled among the orange groves and cattle ranches of Central Florida, Sebring International Raceway has hosted the legendary 12-hour endurance classic since 1952, now part of the prestigious IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Sebring was the site of the first ever FIA World Championship Sports Car Race in 1953, and in 2012 hosted the inaugural race of the FIA WEC, which returned in 2019 to run the day before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Sebring is also known as one of the most versatile testing facilities in the motorsports industry offering a variety of circuit configurations for club and corporate events, private testing, and racing schools.
