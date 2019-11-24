Small Business Saturday is a nationwide movement to celebrate small businesses and help communities thrive. Sebring has a huge event planned around Circle Park, courtesy of the Downtown Redevelopment Agency and CRA along with the downtown merchants who all want you to “shop local.”
The fun in Sebring starts at 12 p.m. and extends into the evening with stores closing at 8 p.m.
It is a “shopping holiday” in the US that is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was first observed on Nov. 27, 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. American Express created the event in partnership with the non-profit National Trust for Historic Preservation. (www.americanexpress.com)
“Small Business Saturday this year will be set up as a passport program,” explained Hannah Tucker, coordinator for the Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency.
Participants will travel all over downtown to the participating merchants, were they will get a stamp for visiting them. Once the book is full of stamps, they will be turned in at our office. The books will count as their entry into a huge giveaway to end the night.
This year the annual Sebring Carousel of Lights begins in Circle Park on Small Business Saturday. This traditional event starts off the holiday season in Sebring. On Nov. 30, at 6 p.m., there will be a lighting ceremony.
In addition, there will be snow machines set up so that it will start snowing as the Circle is lit. Santa will arrive after the Circle is lit to kick off the first official night of the Carousel of Lights.
Tucker said, “I am so excited to add this feature into the event this year to help bring the community together as we celebrate the start of the Christmas season.”
There will be some pop-up shops, which are businesses that do not have a specific location, but will be able to offer something different to downtown guests.
“I’m so happy that the CRA is now downtown,” said Linda Tucker, owner of Linda’s Books. “American Express is really supporting the event and provided merchants with free bags and banners. It’s all very exciting.”
Some other activities will be a pop-up where you can send a letter to Santa, a place for face painting, fresh baked goods and a Kid’s Zone.
There will be a kid’s zone during the event to make sure that the kids never stop having fun. All of the outdoor games will be set up so they can hang out and play all day long.
It’s really important to try and shop local. For every $1 spent at a local business, $0.68 stays in your community. Contrast that to spending a $1 at a non-local business where only $0.43 stays in your community. (www.bigcommerce.com)
Local business merchants usually offer a vibrant and unique atmosphere that is also personable and warm. They are people who are woven into the fabric of the community. Customer service and satisfaction are prime drivers of their business ethic.
