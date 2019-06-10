Introduced in 1995 when I was just 30 years old, metformin quickly gained traction in the medical arena as the drug of choice to use in diabetes. Prior to its introduction in the United States, it had been used in France since 1957.
It is sold globally by various different brand names, and in combination with other glucose-lowering agents. Metformin has some interesting uses, as well as cautions. There are an estimated 100 million people with diabetes in our country. For natural remedies, please refer to my book, “Diabetes Without Drugs,” which is sold on Amazon and book stores nationwide. Today, I’d like to share the pros and cons of the most popular diabetic medication in the world:
Cons
1. Causes vitamin B12 deficiency
It is a strong drug mugger of vitamin B12, and the longer you take it, the more profound the deficiency. If you take metformin, the obvious solution is to supplement with B12 and a high-quality probiotic since probiotics happen to manufacture B12.
Methylcobalamin is my suggestion, because it’s methylated and therefore, body-ready. It’s available everywhere nowadays. FYI, hair loss, poor memory recall, confusion, anemia and neuropathy are signs of B12 deficiency.
2. Questionable prostate benefits
The results from a brand new study on prostate cancer were disappointing. It was expected that there would be some add-on benefits, but the results showed no significant clinical benefits when metformin was given along with chemotherapy. Previous results have suggested that metformin could be useful in this regard.
3. Uncomfortable side effects
Metformin has side effects such as occasional heartburn, indigestion, bloating and gas, weight loss, diarrhea/constipation, weird taste in the mouth and pancreatitis.
4. May harm kidneys
Severe lactic acidosis is a rare but very dangerous complication of metformin, and drugs in the same category. It occurs particularly in people with kidney compromise and/or failure.
Pros
1. Raises serotonin
New research published in the June 3rd edition of The Journal of Neuroscience has concluded that metformin improves mood and reduces anxiety. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter associated with happiness, self confidence, satiety and social interaction. Deficiencies of serotonin are often exhibited as OCD, depression and anxiety.
2. Helps PCOS
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome which is characterized by weight gain, insulin resistance, cravings and skin discoloration. Metformin isn’t labeled for this disorder, however we know it works.
3. Manages cholesterol
Metformin may help reduce total cholesterol and low density cholesterol (LDL) as well as blood pressure. Metformin may also reduce triglycerides according to some research.
4. Some tumors retreat
Metformin may suppress growth and improve immune function. It works by lowering blood sugar, which then improves cell receptor sensitivity (and number), which in turn controls the amount of blood sugar floating around in the blood stream. This is good because tumors and pathogens (ie fungi, viruses and bacteria) all feed on glucose, so if the sugar gets pushed into the cell then there’s less fuel to feed the pathogens and growing cells that went rogue.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.
