A recent column in the Highlands News-Sun by George Will told the story of a doctor who committed unspeakable atrocities while performing thousands of abortions. The details are horrific and sickening.
It brought to mind the case of Gianna Jessen who survived an abortion attempt by her mother when she was seven months pregnant.
Gianna testified before the Constitution subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee on April 22, 1996. She told them that as a result of the botched abortion she has cerebral palsy because of the saline injected into her system. Fortunately, the abortionist left right after the procedure and didn’t realize she was born alive. A compassionate nurse called paramedics who rushed her to a hospital where she was saved.
Gianna also spoke of another abortion survivor who was not so lucky. That little girl named Sarah not only has cerebral palsy but is blind as well. How many more cases like this are there that the American people don’t know about?
Larry Power
Sebring
