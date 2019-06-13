SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said they arrested a local man for burglary and petty theft. His method of escape wasn’t your typical approach.
“We conducted a traffic stop of the suspect who was riding a bicycle,” according to a report. “He matched the description of the suspect in another burglary case.”
Officials said Clintavious Tyrese Barnes, 20, was arrested Monday, June 10 while near 235 S. Forest Ave. in Avon Park. It was approximately 4:30 a.m. along South Verona Avenue and East Cornell Street that deputies spotted him along the road.
“Clintavious was in possession of a red toolbox,” according to the arrest report. “It had ‘Tim’s Personal’ written on it with black ink.”
Officers also said Barnes had another personal possession of the Avon Park homeowner.
“The suspect also had his checkbook,” according to the arrest report.
Deputies said they later made contact with the homeowner who’d reported his items missing. The victim confirmed with police the items were, in fact, taken from his vehicle.
“He said he usually locks his vehicle,” deputies wrote in the public report. “He said he must have forgotten it last night.”
Florida Department of Law Enforcement estimates there are more than 1,800 burglaries in Highlands County, Florida annually, according to a recent report. More than 500 motor vehicle thefts occur in the county yearly — 150 burglaries occurred in Avon Park the last week of May 2019. Federal agency statistics do indicate an upward trend in the number of burglaries in Highlands County from the following years. There are things people can do to protect themselves, however.
According to Heartland CrimeStoppers, awareness is a key factor that may protect residents. They say people are not entirely defenseless against the criminal element as an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
“A majority of car break-ins and thefts are from unlocked cars even if you park nearby,” according to the CrimeStoppers website. “Criminals like to walk down the street.
“If they see a car is locked, they are more likely to move on.”
