SEBRING — Zephen Xaver, 21, of Sebring, was arrested Wednesday by local authorities for allegedly shooting and killing five people at SunTrust Bank, 1901 U.S. 27 South, in Sebring.
An examination of his three Facebook pages shows multiple pictures of grim reapers, but it does not appear that he has an arrest history as an adult.
The Highlands County Clerk of Courts did not show a criminal history for Xaver.
According to reports on wtsp.com, the Florida Department of Corrections said Xaver was hired by the Avon Park Correctional Institution as a trainee on Nov. 2, 2018 and resigned Jan. 9. He reportedly had no disciplinary issues during that time.
When the Highlands News-Sun called Bremen Police Department in Bremen, Indiana, where Xaver had lived previously, an employee said, “No criminal records were found for Zephen Xaver as an adult.” He did have a former address within the city limits of Bremen.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot of Xaver, and his shirt had a picture of grim reapers riding on horses.
Xaver had three Facebook pages, and the one for Sebring only had eight friends on the page. His Bremen, Indiana, Facebook page lists hundreds of friends.
On two of his Facebook pages, his Facebook profile had pictures of a grim reaper. One of the posts states, “God is busy right now, may I help you?” The background image that corresponded with the post showed a monster in the dark.
One of his Facebook pages indicated he liked the musical group I Killed the Prom Queen and the Facebook group Horror that Rocks, a page that pays tribute to horror movies. Many of the images and things Xaver liked related to death.
On Xaver’s Facebook page, he listed several organizations that he liked. One of those organizations was Dysfunctional Veterans. The page said, “Share if you’re sick of political correctness.” It also listed posts such as, “I love it when people in 40k cars wanna road rage. I have an $800 car, I’ll kill us both.”
In a review of the Dysfunctional Veterans Facebook page, one reviewer mentioned the website was meant to help veterans but lately commenters were bullying on the page.
Another reviewer said, “I have become numb to offensive memes and or comments because of this page ... so if that is a problem in your life keep scrolling and eventually it won’t be.”
A woman who identified herself as Xaver’s ex-girlfriend on her Facebook page, made the following post Wednesday: “If anyone has seen the news about my ex killing 5 people. Please do not ask me to talk to you about it. I am devastated. I’ve been crying all day.”
Xaver had approximately 400 friends on his Indiana Facebook page. As of Wednesday night progressed, those Facebook friends appeared to be progressively unfriending Xaver. As of press time, his friends list had dropped to around 330.
Xaver had attended Stevens-Henager College, which has campuses in Utah and Idaho. However, he attended online.
The college issued an official statement: “We are reviewing what we are allowed to disclose on students while following federal FERPA guidelines. What we can disclose is that Mr. Xaver enrolled in our online program in September of 2018 and withdrew in December of 2018. We will be issuing a statement following guidance from the regulations.”
