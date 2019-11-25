HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — Few details were available Sunday morning about the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of an Alabama sheriff in a community near the state’s capital the night before and the capture of an 18-year-old suspect several hours later.
Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted that Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams had been “tragically killed” in the line of duty and that she offered her prayers and sympathy to his family and the county sheriff’s department.
The suspect in custody was identified as 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham initially told news outlets that Williams was shot at a gas station.
It was unclear what, if any, role race played in the shooting. The sheriff was African American.
Law enforcement agencies across Alabama and in other states posted messages of condolence on social media, and members of the public responded with prayers and well wishes for his family.
The tall sheriff was known as “Big John.” Ivey paid tribute to him online, writing that in his years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and “his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe.”
The sheriff was first elected in 2010, running as a Democrat. He was a Lowndes County native who started volunteering as a reserve deputy in 1978. He also worked for Hayneville police before joining the sheriff’s department full-time in 1987 and being appointed chief deputy in 1990.
