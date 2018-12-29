SEBRING — Christopher Denunzio lost control of his sport-utility vehicle Thursday afternoon, rolling it over on Golfview Road.
Conscious, but incoherent, Denunzio, 48, was transported from the scene by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services then airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.
Since then, police have been told he is stable, but officers have cited him with careless driving in the single-vehicle wreck.
The wreck took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday on the east end of an S-bend between Sebring Municipal Golf Course and Caddy Shack restaurant, across from Harder Hall.
Denunzio’s maroon 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe apparently missed the second curve of the S-bend, heading straight/left instead of right, and left the road.
The truck threaded between heavy wooden posts and a utility pole and hit a guy-wire to the pole, which caused it to roll over, Hart said.
The Tahoe landed on its roof at the edge of construction near golf course fairways.
Denunzio appeared conscious after Sebring firefighters and county EMS personnel got him out of the truck and loaded him in Medic 17-1, the veterans commemorative EMS unit.
Sebring police ushered traffic past the scene, one lane at a time, until emergency crews cleared their vehicles.
