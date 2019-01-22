SEBRING – Sue Rosendall is a great example of someone who is savvy to what people need. Originally starting an antiques business at the Downtown Mall & Marketplace in Sebring, she found people weren’t looking for more beautiful things. “No one seemed to want more furniture. I guess they already had all they needed,” she laughed.
While traveling, she stopped into a little boutique where she discovered a tasty product line by The Wind & Willow. “The attractive packaging just grabbed me so I bought a few.” Amazed by the high quality, she soon ordered a variety and began offering them in her shop.
Watching them fly off her shelves, she expanded into Deedee Desserts and Frontier Soups. Carrying the full line, she now offers shoppers a fast, easy meal that’s low or no sodium. “Just look at the package. You can see everything that’s in it and understand each ingredient.” With easily recognizable dried herbs, vegetables and quinoa, rice or pasta, she loves how adding low salt or no salt ready-made broth equals a perfect, easy dinner that won’t skew biometrics.
Rosendall, or Suzie Q, as she refers to her all natural food boutique, offers a wide range of specialty food items that are not available otherwise in our local region. From her stock of all natural, gluten free, sugar free dessert mixes, soups, dips and spices, she provides free samples of several each day. “It offers shoppers a chance to taste before they buy.” She also readily shares her personal tweaks and preparation tips too.
“Today I’ve got a peanut praline cheesecake, garlic dill dip and Amish Wedding spiced peaches for sampling.” Asked about her personal favorites, she points out a white chocolate cherry dessert mix. “It is so easy to prepare a marvelous cheesecake, fast and easy. Plus it tastes so good.” For bring-a-dish or potlucks, she prefers her Halladay Harvest Barn crab and spinach dip. “Just mix in a few things and you’ve got a crowd pleaser for sure.”
From party crackers to dips, condiments, spices, gift packs, Amish Wedding jarred fruits and vegetables, to honey, honey butter and more, she has found her business of three years solidly welcomed by the community. Her honey is supplied by a local Okeechobee distributor who harvests from Avon Park hives. Carrying gall berry, clover and blueberry honey, as well as honey with the comb, she sells rare Tupelo honey too. “Call or email me about availability, because this one sells out as soon as I get it in.”
Eating local and enjoying life is what Suzy Q’s All Natural Food is all about – that and keeping the lights on. “I joke how we like to eat, so we keep our little shop open.” Senior citizens, and Rosendall and spouse James, an Air Force veteran, supplement their Social Security with earnings from their business.
She encouraged the community to stop in and get high quality, unique items you just can’t get anywhere else. “Be the star of your next ladies lunch or pot luck and see all the shops here. It’s a great indoor market and everyone is so friendly.” She pointed out the busy activity at the nearby deli stand where soup and sandwiches scented the air and made stomachs growl. “Besides our shops and the deli, there is a hairdresser, jeweler and all sorts of boutiques.”
Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, Suzy Q’s can offer the perfect grab-and-go gift for that hard to buy for friend or make your next hors d’oeuvre platter a smashing success.
Suzy Q’s is in the Downtown Mall & Marketplace at 231 S. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring. Call 863-991-2856 or email sue@jimbo-sue.com
