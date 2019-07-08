SEBRING — Attorney Bob Swaine was re-appointed to the Florida Judicial Nominating Commission by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week. Swaine was one of three 10th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission appointments and one of 66 overall made by the governor. Swaine was first appointed to the Judicial Nominating Commission by Gov. Rick Scott.
The Judicial Nominating Commission is a panel that recommends lawyers to become judges when an opening occurs. There are 26 nine-member Judicial Nominating Commissions in Florida — one for each of the judicial districts in the state, as well as one for the five district courts of appeals. The final one is for the state Supreme Court.
According to The Florida Bar, the JNC is “the screening entity that identifies the list of final candidates for the Governor. Their structure and composition must provide a climate that fosters public confidence in the process while encouraging highly qualified applicants to apply. They must not be a political or partisan entity and should be representative of the community to be served by the judge.”
While all nine members of each JNC are appointed by the governor, there are two different ways to be selected for a position. The governor selects five members “each of whom is a resident of the territorial jurisdiction served by the commission to which the member is appointed, of which at least two are members of The Florida Bar engaged in the practice of law.”
The remaining four positions are selected by the governor with input from The Florida Bar. The Board of Governors of The Florida Bar submits three names to the governor for each of the four positions. The governor can then select a name from that list or request three different individuals, each of whom has not been nominated before.
In determining which nominees to send to the governor, The Florida Bar says the Board of Governors looks at things, such as “Length of Practice, Area of Practice, Reputation and Prior JNC Service,” among others.
When a judgeship opens, the governor requests the proper JNC to meet “for the purpose of selecting and submitting names of qualified individuals to the governor for appointment to the bench.”
The Judicial Nominating Commission will check applicants for eligibility and interviews legal candidates. A vote is taken on which names to send to the governor for consideration of a judicial vacancy and the “JNC has no more than 60 days from the time it is requested to convene and nominate no fewer than three and no more than six nominees to the governor. The governor has 60 days to appoint a judge from list of nominees.”
In addition to Swaine, also named to the 10th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission were Winter Haven attorney Krista H. Mahalak and Bartow attorney Frederick John Murphy, Jr., who was selected from a list of names submitted by The Florida Bar. Mahalak was re-appointed to her position.
The term for each runs until July 1, 2023.
