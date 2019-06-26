Pause and Consider
Some years ago, sitting on the sofa with my leg raised, I contemplated rest. My leg injury forced me to sit still, not something I did with grace. But I didn’t have a choice.
And a funny thing emerged from this rest. I had time to really listen to God as I contemplated how many ways through the words of others he had been encouraging me to take some of my columns and create a book.
It was like a springtime miracle in my soul.
Just like the miracle of the arrival of spring here in the mountains of North Carolina. We rejoiced when tiny buds illuminated by the sun, bulbs underground breaking through the dismal looking earth, and dead-looking bushes were resurrected with new life.
As the season progressed and the fullness of the blooms appeared … ecstasy! Now, we await summer’s delights.
Perhaps, we’re ever so grateful because last winter’s wetness leaked into spring’s weather pattern all the way into summer, fall and winter. Sloshing around for so long had our spirits just as wilted and worn out as the flowers that had succumbed to the pressure.
At first, I think I felt that way when I was forced to rest … kind of wilted and beat down. But with hope of what could be being breathed into my spirit, I saw my forced rest as a blessing.
Had I not been forced to sit still, would I have heard God’s voice and accomplished my goal?
Our beautiful spring weather made hope alive in our hearts and we have been rewarded.
What if we had all of this spring beauty without any rain. It would result in scorched, plants, dry, cracked ground and as much disappointment as when it rained too much.
Jesus said, “Come to me all you who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.”
Rest isn’t necessarily inactivity as much as it is redirection and a chance for healing.
If we never experienced disappointment, heartache or pain, would we truly be able to be thankful when everything is going well? Would we be able to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, a kind word if the same hadn’t been done for us?
I’ve heard that when farmers had to stop their work due to rain, they’d say, “sweet drops of rest.”
When we’re called aside from the sunny days, perhaps we, too, can view the time as sweet drops of rest. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring 28 years before moving to North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
