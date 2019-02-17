SEBRING — They’ve probably had cupcakes, doughnuts and cookies as a treat for doing well on a project or achieving a goal. But students at Fred Wild Elementary School in Sebring will get to enjoy something different and cool — actually cold — premium frozen yogurt from Sweet Frog.
The school has a contest for students in grades 1-5. One part of it is best attendance for January through the end of February. The second is best improvement in iReady from January through the end of this month. The third is best iReady overall class improvement. The entire class will win a Sweet Frog yogurt party in class.
iReady is a district-wide program that helps teach math and reading to students online. Students can learn at their own pace and teachers can track progress.
William Medina is the school’s technology expert and runs its morning news studio. He said in an email he tries to do what “I can to motivate the students to learn and to instill a fun love of learning.”
With that in mind, Medina said he started offering math questions to solve during the morning school news. A student just needed to participate and his or her class was placed in a drawing to win doughnuts.
He described it as a “smashing success” with the students enjoying them as well as the sweet treats.
Medina wanted to do more. He said he had heard that Sweet Frog has been involved with schools and done things with them.
Judy Bryan, who owns the store with her husband Mark, said they weren’t planning to get into a franchise business. She explained that they happened to be in North Carolina and came across a Sweet Frog in a town smaller than Sebring.
“We thought this would be something great for Sebring just for families and kids to come hang out,” she said. “Nice, clean atmosphere.”
They wanted to learn more about it and decided to drive to the corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. Neither one of them had ever been in the restaurant business. Judy said she had retail experience, noting that she owned a scrapbooking store in Sebring several years ago. Mark is in sales.
“That kind of was why we went towards the franchise, too” she said. “They knew how to do that, and they taught that to us.”
Judy said the company encourages store owners to become involved in the community. She added that Sweet Frog is not a “restrictive” franchise and that she has the freedom to establish partnerships and do fundraisers.
“I basically can make my own choices as far as to who I want to do things with,” she said.
The local store is different from many of the Sweet Frog locations, Bryan said, in that it has a party room. She said any kind of organization or club that involves kids can use that room for free. Christian groups can also use it at no charge. She noted that a weekly Bible study is held there.
There is a small fee for the room for private events.
The “Frog” in the name is actually an acronym that stands for Fully Rely on God. Bryan said that is one thing that attracted them to the franchise because it is Christian-based.
“That is something that was important to my husband at the time,” she said.
Medina put together a video as a way of thanking the business for its support.
The store, at 2932 US 27 N. in Sebring, has been open for five years.
