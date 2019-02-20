SEBRING – The 25th Annual Valentine Tennis Tournament at the Thakkar Tennis Center was a huge success over the weekend.
With 29 doubles pairs adding up to 58 players it was a great turnout. The pairs were broken down into four divisions the AA, A, B and C division for the two- day competition. Players ranged from ages 10 to 86. Players slid back and fourth on the Thakkar Tennis Center’s six clay courts during Saturday and Sunday’s tournament.
In the AA Divsion, the duo of Bruce Wyse and Blair Martin finished first after defeating the team of Dhruv Manik and Sophie Cedano by scores of 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
The AA consolation winners were Jeff Gwynne and Susie Brown who eased past the pair of Pete Kneale and Janie Hollinger by scores of 6-2, 6-3.
Horace Watkins, Club Pro, greeted players and Tosin Awomewe was on hand restringing tennis rackets. Several volunteers helped with setting up the silent auction, registration and getting the award ceremony setup.
Pranav Ananthan and Jennifer Koukos were victorious against Doug Bennet and Lynda Hahn in the A division title match by scores of 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.
Eugene Bengsten and Mary Midence won the A consolation round by scores of 6-0, 6-2.
The Valentine Tennis Tournament benefits local youth tennis players with aspirations of playing in college.
The B division was won by the duo of Erv Collier and Laurie Arnado who claimed first place over the team of T.C. Lackey and Scarlett Lackey by scores of 6-3, 6-4.
The B consolation bracket went to the duet of John Allen Rogers and Mara Pepper who won by scores of 6-4, 7-5 over Kartik Ananthan and Emily Joseph.
Several of the younger competitors were amazed at how well the older competitors were doing. It showed the younger players that tennis is indeed a lifetime sport.
In the C division, Pat Bentz and Kiersten DeJesus beat the duo of Ron and Darlene Ochsenknecht, 6-3, 6-1.
The C consolation bracket went to Tom Meisenheimer and Kosha Upadhyaya with a 6-3, 6-1 defeat of Paul Blanchard and Dia Upadhyaya.
All of the athletes gathered for dinner and an awards ceremony at Chicane’s Restaurant Sunday evening.
If anyone is interested in learning the wonderful sport of tennis Horace Watkis is offering lessons at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. For more information call 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282 or email horacewatkis@hotmail.com
The Thakkar Tennis Center will host the Heartland Senior Games. The Tennis portion of the competition will be Tuesday Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.
