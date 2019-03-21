You might have a favorite cookie or brownie recipe — but did you know you could make it even better by adding a simple, familiar ingredient? With a few expert tips from Buddy Valastro, author and star of TLC’s “Cake Boss,” you can take your sweet treats from good to great in no time.
- Start with Quality Ingredients — When you start with better ingredients, you end up with a better cookie or brownie. Use real butter, high-quality vanilla and great tasting chocolate. Here, Buddy shares one of his favorite recipes that use M&M’S candies to add an extra special touch.
- Chill the Dough — Leaving cookie dough in the refrigerator gives it more body and results in a fuller and better tasting cookie. Plan ahead so you can refrigerate your dough at least one hour — or, even better, overnight.
- Keep It Uniform — Use a small ice cream scoop to keep your cookies the same size. This not only helps them look professional, but bake up evenly and consistently.
- Pans Matter — Bake cookies on light-colored, non-insulated cookie sheets without sides. Metal pans will cook brownies faster than glass pans, which means cooking times will vary. Start checking your brownies early to test if they’re ready and prevent over baking.
You can find more sweet baking tips and recipes at www.facebook.com/mms.
Ultimate Peanut Butter Brownies
Prep time: 10 to 15 minutes
Bake time: 30 to 40 minutes
Yield: 32 brownies
4 ounces semisweet chocolate
1 cup canola or vegetable oil
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups M&M’S Peanut Butter
Candies, divided
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Lightly grease a rectangular 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan
In 3-quart saucepan, gently combine the semisweet chocolate and oil over very low heat until melted. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
In separate bowl, combine sugar, eggs and vanilla extract until blended. Add in chocolate mixture. Slowly sift in remaining dry ingredients and mix until combined.
Fold in 1 1/2 cups candies.
Spread batter into pan. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup candies and press lightly.
Bake until brownies begin to pull away from sides of pan, about 30 to 40 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.