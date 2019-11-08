Just a note to thank you for publishing a great photo of the Sebring Blue Streak swimming and diving team on Wednesday, Nov. 6th.

In this day of politically charged news coverage and horrible accidents and murders, it is wonderful to look at a photo of young people where everyone displays a great and genuine smile.

Congratulations to the swimmers and keep on smiling!

Randa Clark DiMaria

Sebring

