SEBRING – The 24 Annual Advent Health Foundation Gala kicked of on Friday. The first event of the weekend was the golf tournament at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The tournament utilized both Turtle Run and Deer Run for the four-person scramble event. The tournament had a huge turnout with 160 golfers. There were closest-to-pin and longest drive prizes. In addition you could pay for a chance to win a Ford F-150 or Ford Ranger truck for a hole-in-one or an Indian motorcycle if you sank a 50-foot putt.
“This is the Advent Health Golf Tournament here today,” said Sun ‘n Lake golf pro Andy Kesling. “This is the kickoff to their Gala weekend. Golfers are out here supporting a good cause and hopefully raising a lot of money for the foundation. We have done this tournament for well over a decade.”
In the Championship Flight, the foursome of Ryan Adair, Jason McGirr, Brian Bone and Jeremy Camino finished first with a score 54. Coming in second after a match of cards was the team of Terry Hancock, Heath Prescott, Jay Bellflower and Scott Leech with 57. Third place was the quartet of Roben Griffin Sr, Roben Griffen Jr, Pete Delongchamp and Mike Hammond who also shot a 57.
Roben Griffen Jr had the longest drive on hole No. 1 and Alex Fells had the longest drive on hole No. 9. Blake Liles was closest-to-the-pin on No. 8 at 3-feet, 4 inches. Mike Cove was closest-to-the-pin on No. 6 at 6-feet, 6 inches.
There were two winners of the Indian motorcycle on hole No. 18 on Deer Run. Kenny Sanders and Andrew Katsanis each won a motorcycle with a 50-foot putt.
“This is a three-day event and this golf tournament kicks off the weekend for us,” said Advent Health Foundation Director Christen Johnson. “We have a black tie dinner and silent auction on Saturday night at the South Florida State College gymnasium and then we have country music star Scotty McCreery. And a 5K and 10K Sunday morning. We raise about $275,000 the entire weekend. It is our largest fundraiser of the year and it benefits all three hospitals (Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula).”
The squad of Roman Torres, Robert Grimes, Jessie Bautista and Herbert Donglasan claimed first in the First Flight with 60. In second place was the crew of Rick Hayes, Jim Cozine, Tom Hayes and Jim Ingersol with 62. Placing in third was Johnny Perry, Carman Davis, Anthony Gordon and Tyrone Perry with 63 after a match of cards.
In the Second Flight it was neck-and-neck and came down to a match of cards for first place. The team of Tony Allen, Steve Rundfelt, Zach Sellars and Frank Montogomery finished first with a 59. Placing second was the foursome of Gordon Ellery, Michael Cove, Dr. Alan Sizemore and Charles McPhearson also with 59. Third place was Adam Crews, PJ Marrero, Bruce Beumel and James Box with 64 after a match of cards.
The Third Flight was won by the quartet of Tucker Lemley, Tim Gibson, Barry Terrell and Louise Blackman with 62. The foursome of David Edelson, Phil Simonson, Jeremy Bovee and Charles Ervin placed second with 64. Rounding out the top three was the team of Istael Rada, Hanamel Rada, Ombre Maranan and Jozabed Maranan with a 65.
“This helps support our campaigns and our different programs we are working on such as purchasing technology, improve programs and in Wauchula we are building a brand new wellness trail around the hospital,” said Johnson. “In Sebring and Lake Placid we are working on our new campaigns but more than likely it will go to health and wellness initiatives or new technology. This is my ninth gala but I have officially been working with this program for eight years. It all started with our board members trying to find a way for people to get involved with our hospital, to raise community awareness of what this hospital brings to the community. It started with the black tie dinner and has evolved into something big and wonderful that benefits the Heartland community.”
