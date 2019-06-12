The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, celebrating its 25th year, held its second event of the summer on Thursday at Golf Hammock Country Club.
The popular Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, which is for youngsters ages 6-18, holds weekly tournaments at different courses in the Heartland. Thursday’s event at Golf Hammock attracted 48 players who managed to post some fine scores despite the strength-sapping heat and humidity.
“We had a pretty good turnout,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director and Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional Andy Kesling. “I thought the kids did a good job playing in the heat and humidity and the golf course was in pretty good shape considering how dry it had been. We appreciate all the courses that let us play during the summer.”
In the boys 16-18 age group, Sebring sophomore Lane Revell earned medalist honors with a 76, Blue Streak Avery Hurst placed second with an 80, Sebring junior Beckham Donovan carded an 84, Cade Scarborough was fifth with an 85, Dylan Crawford shot an 88, Ranen Carmichael had a 93, Jace Bryan and Nick Piccione each shot a 105, Zac Taylor had a 107, Owen Schraeder fired a 109 and Casey Strickland came in at 135.
“Those top six boys can all play and compete and I think we’ll see different winners emerge each week,” Kesling said. “Lane puts in a lot of practice, played well and is the cream of the crop in that division.”
In the girls 14-18 age group, former Sebring standout Alyssa Jordan finished first with an 88, while Samantha Presley came in second with a 119.
“That’s a good score by Alyssa,” Kesling said. “She is a good golfer and Samantha Presley is new to the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. We’re excited to have Samantha and her family out here with us.”
Owen Moses beat Ashton Griffin on the first playoff hole to win the boys 14-15 age group. Moses and Griffin each shot 88 and Moses earned the victory in the playoff.
“Moses got the win and Ashton had a great day because he had never broken 100 before,” Kesling said. “That was our first playoff of the summer. Congratulations to Moses for the win and I’m happy for Ashton because he played really well. Golf is such a great sport and these are great experiences for these kids.”
The rest of the scores in the boys 14-15 division saw Zach Doorlag and Brayden Smith tie at 100, Ian Frasier shot a 109 and Jarrett Hornick had a 117.
Marquez Angeles finished first in the boys 11-13 age group with a 43 for nine holes, JR Redding and Matthew Suarez tied for second place at 48, Ben Trevino shot a 49, Trent Bray had a 50, Kale Henderson carded a 59, Hunter Halloran had a 60, Connor Hadden came in with a 62, Parker Rapp fired a 64 and Zach Dent shot a 73.
“That’s a pretty deep age group,” said Kesling. “Marquez has started the season strong by winning the first two events. “JR, Matthew, Ben and Trent haven’t hit their strides yet. This should be a fun group to watch during the summer.”
Melanie Suarez finished first in the girls 11-13 division with a 64.
In the boys and girls 9-10 age group, Dillon Parnell came in first with a 40, Hannah Castillo was second with a 45, Jordan Castillo shot a 46, Devin Wortinger was fourth at 48, Jenesi Trevino had a 54, Charlie Presley shot a 64, Connor Darrow and Tyler Griffin tied at 67 and Liam Helms had a 75.
“It’s great to see a lot of kids in that age group,” Kesling said. “That division should be a close battle all summer. Dillon is playing well and puts in a lot of practice. I think we’ll see a number of winners in that age group.”
In the boys and girls 6-8 age group, Ashlyn Wortinger finished first with a 38, Zoe Hout placed second with a 43, Owen Smith and Parker Presley tied for third at 48, Jadiel DeJesus shot a 49, Nixon Bone had a 53, Aiden Darrow carded a 59, Brooke Wortinger had a 61 and JD Scheipsmeier finished with a 62.
“We’d love to get more kids out in this age group,” Kesling said. “The younger they start playing the better it is. Ashlyn won this week and Zoe was first last week. It’s great to see the kids having fun on the golf course.”
The next stop for the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is a two-day event at Sebring Golf Club on Thursday and Friday.
The EMCI Wireless Championship is worth 1 1/2 points since it’s a two-day tournament.
“First place in each age group is worth 75 points instead of 50 since it’s a two-day tournament,” Kesling said. “Most of the kids are familiar with the course and they’ve played a couple weeks in a row, so it should be a fun event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.