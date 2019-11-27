Sybil L. Sapp
Sybil Louise Sapp, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019.
Sybil was a native of Alabama. She was born in Geneva County on Jan. 6, 1923 and was the daughter of Bessie Lee and R.B. Franklin. Sybil was a lifelong Hicora and Lake Placid resident.
She worked as a packer for Consolidated-Tomoka and Lake Placid Groves for many years. Sybil loved her flowers and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed crocheting as well. She was a Baptist by faith.
Sybil is survived by her daughter, Gloria Pettis (Buster), and her granddaughters, Angela May Grear and Melissa May Dover. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and daughter, Janice May.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
