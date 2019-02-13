Dear friends and residents of Sebring,
I am so saddened to hear of the recent shooting at SunTrust. As a winter resident of Sebring for the past nine years – although we couldn’t go this year for heath reasons – I want to express my deepest sympathy and kindest thoughts for all of you so tragically affected by this terrible incident.
I lived just a short distance away and regularly visited The Studio of Health & Beauty located next door to SunTrust. I can only imagine how this shooting has affected so many of my friends and neighbors as well as all the residents of Sebring.
Although I am far away in Ontario, Canada, please know that I am thinking about each and every one of you in Sebring and sending you a big Canadian hug. Take care of yourselves and care of each other as together you work through this tragedy and the emotions that will surely follow.
A snowbird friend who loves Sebring,
Eileen M. Kearns
Ontario, Canada
Thank You for sharing your love and concern 😍 God Bless You ♥️
