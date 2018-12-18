Occasionally I come to the time to write my weekly column and don’t have a particular topic in mind about which to write. This was one of those weeks. I spent a little time perusing the World Wide Web to see if anything caught my attention; it didn’t. I happened to mention to my daughter, Whitney, that I was not sure what to write about and she suggested what you will be reading.
Over the last few weeks, I have been experiencing some pretty severe pain in my legs. Initially, I tried stretching, icing, and massaging the place where it hurt. Nothing worked. I tried “working through” it. That didn’t work, either. I finally decided that I better go to the doctor. As it turns out, I have a sciatic nerve issue in my gluteus minimus (rear end) that is manifesting itself with pain in my leg. It’s weird how a pain in one place can have its cause in another place. Isn’t life sometimes like that?
In my world as a U.S. history teacher, my students sometimes don’t do well on their tests. They even seem surprised when I return their test to them with a low grade. (The expressions of disbelief are really priceless and quite convincing!) After a very brief discussion, we discover that it’s not test anxiety, nor any other test-related malady; they simply didn’t study. So, what was evident was the low test score, but the cause was a lack of preparation.
Here’s another one. I do need to warn you, some of you may get your feelings hurt, but hear me out. Our society has a lot of single parents. There are many reasons this happens, and sometimes circumstances are to blame. There are also many times in which the consequences are simply a result of choices made. I can say that because my parents made some awful choices and the consequences were far-reaching.
I hear single parents say all the time, “I can’t do this or that because I’m a single parent.” That in and of itself isn’t necessarily bad, but often times it’s veiled in a “you should feel sorry for me” message. Principle one: Life is best lived when we take responsibility for our actions. Principle two: It isn’t until we take responsibility that real change can begin.
Let’s wrap it up with a couple more. Many people in our society are dealing with bad health and financial problems. Before we go any further, let’s do a little introspection. Is this you? I ask because I am dealing with a health issue now and I’ve been in a financial mess, too. So, is your health issue a result of your diet or your lifestyle? Are your financial issues due to your choices and lack of financial discipline? Are you eating too many sweets and fried foods? Are you buying and buying on credit? One day, the piper will sound and you’ll have to pay, right?
Please don’t mistake any of the content of this article for a lack of compassion or a reason to not fulfill our mandate to help others. But, I do truly believe that we should do our best to live our lives as independent of others as possible. Things will naturally happen that will require us to allow others to help us. That is part of life. In fact, it’s one of the better parts of life for all parties involved.
Mike Lee is a teacher and coach. More information at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
