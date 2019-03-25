Hearing loss symptoms can be simple. You may find yourself turning up the TV or perhaps re-arranging the furniture so that you are subconsciously sitting closer to it. Pretty soon you always put your spouse on your “better side” when you go out to dinner with other people. Maybe you discovered that you like hearing on the speaker phone better than putting it up to your ear ... You think the speaker is clearer sounding. (It’s not really, you just are using both ears to hear and thus your brain is getting more input to understand). You notice you say “excuse me” more or start pausing before you answer so you can move closer to the person who just spoke to you. Maybe you start to have ringing in your ears. Maybe it sounds like crickets or clicking. You try to ignore it all.
Over time these symptoms become more noticeable ... not just to you but to everyone that you are involved with on a daily basis. Your spouse may start to complain the TV is too loud. Often, they will complain that you didn’t do something they asked you to do. Next, the arguments will start that “you just don’t listen to me anymore!” Maybe you didn’t understand your co-workers.
Unfortunately, hearing loss is often mistaken for other problems. Depending upon the severity of the hearing loss and the symptoms, the reactions from others can be quite eye opening. A person with a hearing loss is sometimes viewed as being “dumb” or “uneducated.” After all, it was quite plain what was said so why can’t they understand what to do or how to do it? The person suffering with reduced hearing can be considered “rude.” Is that you? Did you suddenly start a completely different conversation than the one that was taking place because you didn’t even know anyone was discussing something? It happens. Do you start to say something while in a group and your spouse shoots you a dirty look and you don’t know why? Chances are you started talking about something that “you thought you heard” but actually you were way off base. Sooner or later, someone will tell you that you need to get your hearing checked. If your strange behavior continues someone is liable to tell you to “go get a hearing aid.”
Hearing loss is one of the leading chronic conditions that we suffer as we get older. A hearing loss can be caused by many things: noise exposure from work and play environments, diabetes, heart or blood pressure issues, viruses, accidents, illnesses and medications. The causes of hearing loss are numerous.
The good news is that there are solutions for your communication needs. The first step is to seek out a qualified hearing health care provider. Get a thorough hearing evaluation and consultation. Eliminate any physical medical problem. Perhaps you just have wax and we can remove it. A total blockage of the ear canal can take out about a third of conversational speech levels. A comprehensive exam will make sure that your ears are not filled with fluid or infection. The function and health of your middle and inner ear will be determined. Causes of tinnitus or ringing in your ears will be investigated.
Proper testing can reveal possible tumors that cause speech understanding problems. If you have a medical issue then you will be referred to an Ear Nose and Throat doctor for further evaluation. The list goes on and on. Hearing loss can occur to anyone at anytime. Everyone over the age of 50 should have a complete hearing evaluation. If at anytime you are experiencing any issues with your hearing or your ears, you should see a hearing health care provider to ensure your ears and your brain are working together as they should.
A hearing test is easy and pain free, what are you waiting for? Call a qualified hearing health care provider today. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring, Fla. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
