LAKE PLACID — Many of the restaurants in the Town of Lake Placid only serve breakfast and lunch. So, when a new eatery opened on May 6 at 800 U.S. 27 South in Lake Placid, it became ‘the place to go’ for a nice meal and maybe a drink. That place is called Tabby’s Bar & Grill. It’s located in what locals call ‘the old bowling alley.’
Owner Tabitha Kramer and her husband, Darrell, have been in the food industry for over 20 years. Tabby, as she’s called, has lived in Lake Placid for 22 years, while Darrell is born and raised in the town. They knew there was a need for an evening kind of restaurant and bar. “Classy atmosphere with down to earth prices!” is how Tabby describes her bar and grill, which seats 150 customers. You can choose dining in the sports bar, in the quieter dining room, or out front on the patio.
The opening of Tabby’s has also helped the local economy as well, supplying a staff of 35 with jobs. They open every day at 11 a.m. Closing times vary – Monday through Thursday, it’s 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, it’s 2 a.m. and Sunday at 9 p.m. The phone number is 863-659-1983 for take-outs.
The full menu is available almost all the time and consists of appetizers, homemade soups, salads, subs and sandwiches, wings, pizza pies, and full entries, plus daily specials. Save room for dessert too!
Chef Darrell oversees the kitchen. His friends already know how good his food is.
Here’s just a very brief idea of what to expect at Tabby’s Bar & Grill: Appetizers include beer-battered mushrooms, farm-raised gator bites, peel and eat shrimp and fried cauliflower. The soups are French onion, clam chowder and a soup of the day. There’re seven varieties of salads. One is blackened chicken on a bed of field greens, topped with onions, tomato, feta cheese, walnuts, craisins, croutons, and raspberry vinaigrette.
Here’s some of the subs: Rueben, Philly cheese steak, mahi-mahi, French dip, chicken breast and more. Homemade chips compliment the sandwiches. Pick from 10 varieties of sauces and four types of rubs for your wings. (You might need extra napkins). How about fresh hand-stretched pizza pies? Well, Tabby’s has them — 12-inch and personal sizes. In fact, there are 10 distinct specialty pizzas on the menu.
Darrell’s kitchen hand crafts the burgers and then char grills them. Again, you get to pick from a mouthwatering selection of fixings, including the possibility of having your burger served on a pretzel roll.
We’re running out of space, so let’s move on to the entrees. There’s mahi mahi, fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, shrimp scampi, baby back ribs, a 10-ounce. sirloin steak, or a pork chop meal. On the pasta side, try the chicken Parmesan. As you enter the front door to Tabby’s take note of the daily special. It’s bound to be a bargain.
If you saved room, homemade cheesecake with real strawberries or the chocolate pie is an option for dessert.
Back over on the bar side, you’ll find seven draft beers, plus at least one craft brew choice. Ask about the $1 drafts and $2 well drinks. Again, you can enjoy your beverage with a meal at a table near the bar so you can watch the large screen TV’s.
Tabby’s Bar & Grill is a hometown hang out where you can meet up with friends, or bring the family for a great meal.
