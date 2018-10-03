I believe him!
You all have no doubt witnessed the greatest spectacle this nation has ever been subjected to. The process we call the Senate Judiciary committee hearing is one of the most important processes of our government. It is the way our governing body uses to determine the worthiness, and qualifications of one who has been nominated by our president to the Supreme Court. It is intended to make sure that the nominee is above reproach.
Unfortunately, the left wing of the Democratic Party with their anarchist minions along with their willing partners in the media sought to turn this process into a circus, while the less radical Democrats stood by and did nothing. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion witnessed by [Brett] Kavanaugh’s wife, daughters, mother and father, turned into a nightmare.
The process went its full course and the Democrats were unable to convince enough Republicans to move against Kavanaugh, so out comes the [Christine Blasey] Ford letter that DiFi [Senator Diane Feinstein] had in her possession from the beginning. It was also leaked to the press at the same time ensuring that the most damage to Kavanaugh would be inflicted.
This was a coordinated tactical hit (just like the Russian investigation), designed to destroy Kavanaugh and his family in the hopes that he would just drop out. But he didn’t. He vowed to stay and fight this, and to clear his good name. He and his family went through absolute hell.
These tactics of lies, smears, and innuendo replayed over and over in the public eye are sinister in nature and come from a play book that is borne of evil. This is what the Democratic Party is willing to do to regain power. They will stop at nothing, and the end justifies the means. We all should take notice.
The Democrats have sunk to a new low that no one would have thought possible. They have no reverence for our rule of law or our Constitution. In their minds, Kavanaugh was guilty before he or Ford had a chance to say anything, and it was up to him to prove his innocence. This is not the way our judicial system works!
When I witnessed Kavanaugh’s raw emotional testimony, I was inspired and felt proud of him. I was also proud of the way Lyndsey Graham and other Republican senators stood up for him. I am also very proud of our president, Donald J. Trump, for picking Brett for this position.
So, in November, we will once again go to the voting booth and make our voice heard. The question on our minds should be, who do we want to govern our great nation? The party who is ever willing to destroy the good name of a superior individual for their political gain, who will trample all over your constitutional rights and ignore the rule of law? Or the party that will preserve our constitution as originally written, respect the rule of law, and to move for the benefit of all of our citizens? For me, it’s a no brainer.
I would also like to see an FBI investigation into who leaked the Ford letter to the press. Let’s make it easy on the FBI, start with DiFi.
Roger W. Warrick is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
