Much has changed on school campuses across the state in the year since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that resulted in the deaths of 17 people.
In Highlands County, school resource officers have been placed on every public school campus. In Highlands County, even before the Parkland incident, the school district had already put an emphasis on making campuses more secure. Additionally, efforts have increased in this past year with more fences being installed and security cameras put in place.
Earlier this month, School Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the school district will make a point of providing safety and security updates to the board on a monthly basis.
Damien Kelly, the state director of the Office of Safe Schools, recently visited Highlands County and toured the schools with Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge, who also serves as the district’s safety point person. Lethbridge referenced that Kelly saw the challenges the district is having in transforming the campuses. He also noted that our campuses were originally built to be open.
Across the county, many school campuses are now enclosed with chain link fence, with gates at the openings of drives and sidewalks.
The School Board revealed that more of the public safety concerns on the county’s school campuses will continue to be addressed through the 2019-20 capital project plan.
Additional security cameras will be installed for improved coverage of our district’s campuses. A new public address (intercom) system will be installed in all of our public schools to improve the announcement of safety alerts. Another safety-related project includes front entry security for all schools.
Some county schools have been singled out for school safety projects such as window coverings and/or one-way tint, controlled entry doors, and electric gates with keypads.
Of course, there is more on the district’s capital project plan. Air handlers need to be upgraded, ductwork needs to be installed, roofs and water lines need to be replaced. These things are projects that cannot be ignored.
The Florida Board of Education members say they will urge legislators to increase funding for mental health services. This has been on the list of things to address since Longshore was elected to the county post two years ago.
One of the first things Gov. Ron DeSantis did after taking office in January was to appoint Kelly to oversee the state’s Office of Safe Schools. A few days after his appointment, Kelly knew his hands were full. He quickly visited many of the state’s school districts and was able to immediately identify for legislators three points of costly improvements needed across the board – perimeter fencing, camera systems or upgraded systems where they already exist, and a single point of entry for the schools. These were some of the same problems he also noted for the Highlands school district.
He also urged for improvements to be made to the Florida Safe Schools Assessment Tool, something that has been in use in Florida since 2001. The tool is defined as a system to help “identify threats, vulnerabilities and appropriate safety controls.” The assessment is to be done by having schools and districts fill out a form explaining their respective levels of security.
We have seen much improvement on our school campuses across the state, and across the county. However, more needs to be done. Our county school district keeping the School Board updated should help keep them stay on target.
In return, the residents and voters of Highlands County need to make sure that the School Board members don’t lose sight of providing the safest educational environment as possible for our children.
