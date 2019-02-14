SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks had four football players sign to play college football Wednesday. For these young men it means furthering their educations while doing what they love on the gridiron. Norris Taylor, Jordan Rose, Roger Yarde and Sharval Taylor each signed scholarships.
Sharval Taylor — Taylor signed to play for the Butler Community College Grizzlies in El Dorado, Kansas.
“I had six or seven Division I schools looking at me,” said Taylor. “It didn’t really go the way I planned but this will do for the time being until I can move up. My sisters and brothers have been my biggest support. They really look up to me, they want to go outside to play and I teach them about football. My mom and dad have really supported me also. It is going to be a change, it is going to be cold in Kansas and it will be a different environment but I think I can stick it out for four months. I am excited to go and be free. I am ready to start a better life for myself.”
Sebring head football coach LaVaar Scott says Taylor will do well if he remains focused.
“He came so raw when we got him,” said Coach Scott. “We were able to coach him up and he put in the work. He still has so much room to grow. He will have to continue to get coached and continue to learn the game.”
Jordan Rose — Rose signed to play for the Ferris State University Bulldogs in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“It means a lot to sign a scholarship with my family and friends in attendance,” said Rose. “I have been working towards this for the last four years and it is finally a reality. I am really excited to get up there and ball out with my new teammates and coaches. The Bulldogs have a championship winning mentality. They win a lot and I wanted to go to a winning program. I had a couple interests but I was drawn to Ferris because they are national runner-ups and all the coaches are great. My biggest support has always been my mom. She has supported all of my endeavors. She has always been there for me. I want to get better and bigger. I am looking forward to the challenge and the adventure ahead of me.”
Coach Scott anticipates a successful college career for Rose.
“He plays with relentless effort, his technique, his fundamentals and knowledge of the game makes him stand out,” said Scott. “If he were bigger everyone would be knocking down his door. He just didn’t fit the height/weight bill. He is prepared and just needs to continue with the same work ethic he has. He will have to remain focused and he will be fine.”
Roger Yarde — Yarde signed to play for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons in Hutchinson, Kansas.
“Hutchinson will give me the opportunity to get all of my Division I offers back,” said Yarde. “I plan on moving on to a Division I college soon. My mom, my godmother and my coach have been my biggest supporters. They helped me stay on my academics and kept me level headed and out of trouble. I am ready to go and I am really excited to go showcase my talent.”
“Roger’s athleticism and being able to use him in multiple facets made him standout,” said Scott. “He will have to focus in the classroom. He will have to give a hundred percent in the classroom. As long as he continues to do what he has been doing on the field he will do fine.”
Norris “Fish” Taylor — Taylor signed to play football for the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals in Saginaw, Michigan.
“Saginaw’s indoor facility is what really stood out to me,” said Norris Taylor. “I really liked being able to practice inside when it is freezing out. My dad, Coach Scott and all of the other coaches have been my biggest supporters. I am excited to go and further football career.”
Coach Scott is happy that Taylor stuck with football.
“His route running and play-making ability make him standout,” Scott said. “He is just so smooth and his hands are phenomenal. He could be a top notch receiver. He has to go and get polished at the next level. He will need to be more of a student of the game. We weren’t sure if he was going to stick with it or not. He is very good at basketball and wanted a scholarship. We told him not to close the door on football and he didn’t. I am glad that we were able to provide what we promised him. That if he stuck with it he would have a scholarship opportunity at the end of the day and he did.”
Scott said that all of the players will be hard to replace next season.
“I am happy to replace kids that are going on to play college football,” added Scott. “I am very proud of all of these guys and all of their achievements. As a coach I am relieved and happy because I asked them to come in and put in the work and to be great all in hopes that they will go off to get an education. This makes five players this year going to play college ball. That ties us for the most players in a year but hopefully we will have a few more. These guys getting a scholarship is a big deal. This means a free education for these boys. This is huge for them.”
