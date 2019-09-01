SEBRING — Late Thursday and early Friday, Hurricane Dorian’s predicted track shifted south, bringing it in line to hit South Florida at or near West Palm Beach.
From there, according to some models, it was forecast will turn north and follow the coast, slightly inland, toward Central Florida and Orlando.
By Saturday morning, the storm’s eye had become more distinct and the storm was moving in a slower westward motion. The fluid track has the storm forecast to move over the Atlantic and be near the Florida east coast late Monday.
Meteorologists stressed that those living anywhere along the East Coast of Florida should be watchful of the storm, even if it doesn’t make landfall on the peninsula. The exact path of the storm is still very much up in the air, though it undoubtedly would have a major impact on the Bahamas.
What isn’t in dispute is when it will arrive — both the European Center for Medium-range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF) and the official forecast by the National Hurricane Center seem to agree on early Tuesday morning — and the intensity.
Dorian is expected to reach Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, the fourth major hurricane to hit Florida in as many years, and the second strongest since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Hurricane Matthew in the 2016 season was the first Category 5 Atlantic hurricane since Hurricane Felix in 2007. It caused a humanitarian crisis on the Hispaniola nation of Haiti and widespread damage in the southeastern United States, though it did not cross onto the land, reports said.
Matthew stayed just offshore, paralleling the Florida coastline.
Hurricane Irma hit both the Florida Keys and Highlands County, and all places between and beyond the two from Sept. 9-11, 2017.
A report filed by the National Hurricane Center, dated June 30, 2018, shows Irma got up to Category 5 while in the Caribbean Sea.
Its intensity waxed and waned afterward, but reached Category 4 strength before hitting the Florida Keys, thanks to the warm Florida Straits, the NHC report said.
It landed again at Marco Island as a Category 3 storm on Sept. 10, 2017.
The storm headed north on a line just east of Naples and Fort Myers. As it passed between Tampa and Orlando, it dropped to a Category 1 storm, the report said.
In Florida, there were seven direct deaths. Three men drowned in the middle or lower Florida Keys. A middle-aged couple drowned in Duval County when their camping tent was submerged in water in the woods, the report states.
An 89-year-old man drowned in Manatee County when he went outside during the hurricane to secure his boat and fell into a canal.
A Broward County 86-year-old man opened his front door during the storm, and a gust of wind blew him back. He fell, hit his head and died, the NHC report said.
Another 80 people died indirectly from falls during preparation for the storm, vehicle crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, chainsaw accidents and electrocutions, including one in Highlands County during aftermath cleanup.
Broward County saw 14 deaths in one nursing home from heat exposure as a result of no air-conditioning during a power failure.
Damage in Highlands County included wind-ripped roofs, soffits and gutters and overflowed lakes, streams and drainage ditches, that made roads into rivers.
Roads washed away and sinkholes opened.
People reported unconfirmed tornadoes spinning off the rain bands.
Since few storms had hit Highlands County directly since three of the four Florida hurricanes hit in 2004, debris was extensive: Almost 1 million cubic yards.
It accounted for most of the $14.9 million the county spent on recovery.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said Irma caused $360 million in public and private property damage, including 25,000 traffic signs, three communications towers, 24 public facilities — with roof damage on 14 of those — and numerous roads where stormwater culverts and pipes washed out or blew out.
Reiss said the county housed 1,403 people in general shelters and 117 in special needs shelters, and answered 7,837 direct calls at the Emergency Operations Center, once the public call center was activated.
As with Irma, Dorian is coming in strong.
Residents are advised to get prepared today, because winds may arrive as early as tomorrow.
