SEBRING — A month ago, Highlands County commissioners asked staff not to do anything more toward vacating right of way on Vaughn Road.
Now the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Recreation and Parks, has requested to have their officials meet with county officials at Highlands Hammock State Park to discuss the issue.
"Interesting," said Commission Chair Ron Handley after hearing the letter read aloud at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.
Commissioner Greg Harris said he received that letter in an email and brought it to the County Commission, to see what they wanted to do.
Commissioner Jim Brooks volunteered and the rest of the board instructed County Administrator Randy Vosburg to meet with state officials and hear what they have to say.
State officials want the county to vacate the right of way on Vaughn Road, which would allow them to close it to civilian vehicles for habitat preservation, equestrian safety and law enforcement control of the area.
County officials want the state to pay the half it promised to repair the bridge over Charlie Creek, which the Florida Department of Transportation said had to be fixed or removed before the county could vacate the road.
Since park officials needed the bridge and didn't want it removed, the county repaired it at a cost of $72,000.
Brooks said this is an old issue. He recalled going out on Vaughn Road with state officials, then-county administrator June Fisher and then-assistant county administrator Randy Vosburg to the park's equestrian campground with its horse trails stables.
At that meeting, Brooks said, state officials agreed to split the cost of fixing the bridge.
The last time commissioners discussed Vaughn Road, they voted 4-1, with Commissioner Don Elwell dissenting, to leave the situation as it is until officials with the Division of State Lands put forth a formal request of the county to vacate that right of way, including the application and fees.
Elwell was concerned that shutting down the process of closing Vaughn Road and not handing it over to the Florida Park Service to keep and maintain for its own use might ruin the relationship needed to get Hammock Road paved through Highlands Hammock State Park in the future.
However, according to communications the Board of County Commission received from Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials — the parent agency for the Park Service — the two roads are "separate issues."
