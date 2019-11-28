It is Thanksgiving Day and aside from all that thankfulness we should be overflowing, I suspect our waistlines will also be abundant.
Eating healthy over major holidays is a real struggle. Whether you’re no meat, no dairy, gluten-free, salt-free, low-fat or all the above, nixing holiday favorites is likely to get you an earful instead of a full belly.
From work lunches to family gatherings, the season of eating starts solidly at Halloween and lasts straight on through New Year’s. Mini bars of chocolate-covered goodness whets the appetite for the huge meals yet to come. What is it about our holiday favorites?
Food-laden memories seem solidly set like a fantastic Jell-O mold ringed with two layers of fruit and cream. Ask around and you’ll find compadres for your favorites and a spirited conversation about the preferences of pumpkin versus sweet potato pie. They are different and don’t you get that confused.
My personal favorites are sweet potatoes. I adore them now with buttery pecan-crusted topping but my childhood bliss came complete with chunks of pineapple and charred marshmallows. Who does not swoon at the sight of S’mores-inspired vegetables? Hubby adores green bean casserole topped with crunchy onion strings. For goodness sakes even corn comes fully dressed to Thanksgiving.
Stuffing, whether it is cornbread, stale bread, homemade or boxed, is a favorite of everyone. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t like stuffing. If you don’t well, no worries my friend, as that’s more for the rest of us. I grew up on Pepperidge Farm mixed with sausage and herbs, but this Florida girl found a new love in cornbread my first holiday in the sun. Once or twice a year I enjoy it blissfully.
Thanksgiving is a great holiday even for those avoiding meat as long as you give yourself a pass on the butter and cream enfolded in most side dishes. I find not consuming such hearty meals means those rare occasions when I indulge is like an out of body experience. Who needs gravy? Mashed potatoes loaded with butter and cream is like slurping ice cream, but better.
I’ve already upped my mileage knowing with the extra weight I’m carrying, the holidays may tip the scale further. How is it said? A moment on the lips equals forever on the hips or at least another six or seven miles. Actually, when you consider the amount of exercise you must do to stave off a huge meal, it’s pretty staggering.
Some Web-based research provided the following numbers. We burn about 500 calories per 10,000 steps. That’s equivalent to a slice of pumpkin pie dolloped with whipping cream. An average-sized woman walking for 60 minutes will burn about 250 calories. Men, with more muscle mass, burn about 350 calories over the same duration. Let’s do the math. If the average person burns about 100 calories per mile and then eats a full Thanksgiving meal followed by a sliver of each pie presented dolloped with whipped cream, I suspect we will see them again sometime next spring. Let’s hope they wore a coat and sensible shoes.
Eat well, celebrate your friends and family and then go for a long walk afterwards. At least we can say we tried.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.