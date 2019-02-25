On Friday, the seventh annual Tanglewood Winter Classic got underway with men’s and women’s 3.0 and 3.5 doubles competition. In pickleball, players are rated from 2.5 — beginner, to 5.0 — expert. Most players are at the 3.0, 3.5 or 4.0 levels.
Although called the “Winter” Classic the players would beg to argue that it felt nothing like winter as the record high temperatures made playing a challenge with many time outs needed to re-hydrate and to get out of the blazing sun, if only for a minute.
On opening day, players ranged from 26 year old Ben Hawkins, visiting from Fortville, Indiana to 79 year old Darwin Liverance of Tanglewood. Hawkins partnered with Tom Stadler, a 73 year old Tanglewood snowbird, also from Fortville. In doubles play, partners must always compete in the age group of the younger partner, forcing Stadler to play in the 14 to 49 year old grouping.
Hawkins demonstrated the future of pickleball. As the game has grown exponentially in the past decade, it has been seniors who have embraced the sport and become addicted to it. As younger athletes discover the game, with its fast-paced action, they are sure to take to it just as Hawkins has. His athleticism showed as he covered the court at lightning speed, jumping high to make some great shots and darting to the front of the court to make what seemed like impossible returns.
The Tanglewood Winter Classic is a source of pride for the Tanglewood Pickleball Club members. Not only did many of them compete in the tournament, no less than 37 volunteered to make the tourney a huge success.
Players from Sebring and Avon Park were in the majority but others made the trip from places such as Ocala, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Orlando, Sarasota, Lake Wales and Frostproof.
Local men mounting the podium to accept medals at the 3.5 skill level in the age group listed: 14-49 Silver — Tom Stadler, Tanglewood. 50-59 Gold – Dennis Aldridge and Randy Crawfis, Tanglewood. 60-69 Silver – Joe Doyle, Tanglewood. 70-79 Gold – Bob Kollmeyer, Sun n Lake and Ross Myles, Willow Gate. Bronze – Dan Pilliterri, Tanglewood and Jim Jones, Sun n Lake.
Male medal winners in the 3.0 skill level: 60-69 Gold – Dave Smith, Sebring and Tom Mudge, Crystal Lake Club. 70-79 Silver – Bill Lewis & Jerry Griffin. Bronze – Bill Murray, Sun n lake and Dave Linderman, Harder Hall.
Women who won medals in the 3.5 competition on opening day: 50-59 Gold – Susan Price, Highlands Ridge and Mary Smit, Lake Placid. Silver — Susan Yuan, Tanglewood. Bronze – Michelle Murray and Angie Mongelli, Sun n Lake. 60-69 Silver – Tracy Vernest and Sandie March, Tanglewood. Bronze – Kathy Sponholtz and Mary Kloster, Tanglewood. 70-79 Silver – McCullough & Schleis, Tanglewood.
Female medal winners at the 3.0 level: 60-69 Silver Barb Smith and Cherie Schroeder, Tanglewood.
