On Memorial Day the Tanglewood Veterans’ Group and their Dog Owners’ Guild teamed up to raise money for the Southeastern Guide Dogs Foundation, with the specific aim of providing guide dogs for needy veterans.

A picnic was planned and 345 tickets were sold. The cost of the food was underwritten by Hometown America (Tanglewood), Alan J. Holmes, and Publix.

In the end, the total collected was $3,457, which will all go to the Southeastern Guide Dogs Foundation. We thank everyone who was involved.

Shirley Kabet

Sebring

