The Broadway Lights Theater Company of Tanglewood presented their very special “Tribute to the Red, White & Blue” on Friday and Saturday. The event was open to the community.
“Our Tribute to the Red, White & Blue was a courageous undertaking,” said Company President and Producer Donna Scorse. “It was important for us to entertain our audience while maintain a deep sense of devotion to our veterans, past, present and future. We could not look at the history of American without looking at war and appreciating the sacrifices of our veterans and the American people.”
The tables and stage were festively decorated in red, white and blue. The flags of all branches of the military were displayed. The tops of the flags had the symbol of America, the American Eagle.
A short clip from the movie “1776” was shown to hear how the American Eagle was chosen. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson explained their views in “‘The Egg.” They debated between the dove, turkey and the eagle.
The performance was moving as well as timely, entertaining and fun. It was the intent to demonstrate America’s greatness though narrative, music and song with interactive audience participation.
There were 12 songs as part of the story telling with the first being the “Wabash Cannonball.”
“This song was said to be written by a group of anonymous hobos traveling the Rock Island Route,” said Scorce.
Rick Mattulina gave an emotional rendition of the “Gettysburg Address.” The Civil War was not only about whether there should be slavery or not, but also the enormous economic impact on country. Those 272 words were written by President Lincoln on the back of an envelope while traveling on a train. “All men are created equal”, resounded throughout the land.
‘When Johnny Comes Marching Home” was a favorite during and after wartime. “When Johnny comes marching home again, hurrah, hurrah, we’ll give him a hardy welcome back.”
Bob Leonardo gave an entertaining performance as Satchmo (Louis Armstrong), his iconic trumpet in hand, in “When the Saints Go Marching Home.”
“The White Cliffs of Dover” was sung by Judith Eckstein. This was popular during WWI when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.
Gail Mattulina sang “Over There, Over There.” “We won’t come back til it’s over, over there!”
What could be more American than baseball? “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” was sung by Jay Etherton, while Lloyd Vollmuth recited the poem “Casey at the Bat.”
Members of the cast included Judith Eckstein, Rick and Gail Mattulina, Sue and Lloyd Vollmuth, Jay Etherton, Bob Leonardo and Barb Snyder. Musical Directors were Diane Lowrey and Daryl Patrick. Executive Director was Don Eckstein.
The evening ended with the cast and guests standing to proudly sing “God Bless America.”
Enjoying stories and songs of greatness, courage and sacrifice, paid for the price of freedom, was a great way to remember what July 4th really means.
