The United Way report indicating 14 percent of our country households live in poverty and 41 percent have income and employment restrained is troubling. With household income of $36,490, which is 28 percent below the average of the state, our county should be viewed in crisis.
It appears that the promise of the Trump-Ryan Tax bill has not benefited our citizens. What we do know is that the president’s tax cuts have increased the debt of the country by more than $3 trillion in less than two years. The total debt is now more than $22 trillion.
The promise that we would see our salaries increase has not occurred. We do know that companies and corporations have used the tax cut to increase the salaries and stock options of their executives. Yes, the rich benefited and the poor and middle class have been saddled with increased debt.
It is most concerning to me that the largest debt has been created by three Republican administrations – Reagan, Bush and Trump.
Certainly the time has come to support those who call for a progressive tax on wealth and reduce the debt.
Alan J. Kromholz
Sebring
