Special to the Highlands News-Sun
LAKE PLACID — Tom Taylor and Lorraine Grifo, both with RE/MAX Realty Plus II in Lake Placid, have earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors.
Together, they join more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older.
“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES designation means that a Realtor has that understanding,” Taylor said.
According to Grifo, “Whether they are buying, selling relocating or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a Realtor designated SRES will be able to help them every step of the way.”
SRES Council, founded in 2007, is the world’s largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization world-wide.
The National Association of Realtors, “The Voice for Real Estate,” is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.1 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
For more information, contact Grifo or Taylor at 863-414-2001 or 517-745-6625, respectively.
