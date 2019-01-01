SEBRING — Postcard murals got another step closer to being a reality in Highlands County's three towns.
Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn presented the Tourist Development Council in December with a draft legal agreement for their review. With locations having already been selected, now the county wants to make sure the building owners will maintain the murals once they're painted.
Official location are the Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring, the Depot Museum in Avon Park and the Masonic Lodge in Lake Placid, all of which are located close to the cities' and town's historic downtown areas.
When asked about efforts by other businesses and entities to paint destination-reference murals on their walls, Casey Wohl Hartt, TDC lead marketing consultant, said that the TDC may want to have another discussion on that matter.
To date, no one has come to the TDC asking for money to establish or maintain other "postcard" murals.
Meanwhile, the TDC recently received the SilverAdrian Award from the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) for digital marketing through the re-designed VisitSebring.com website.
“We are thrilled to have our (TDC) recognized again for outstanding work in tourism marketing,” said Jim Brooks, Chair of both the TDC and Highlands County Board of County Commission. “This award, along with the two Flagler Awards we received in the past year, further emphasizes the tremendous job our TDC staff, along with our website company Evok, does in promoting our destination to potential tourists living outside of Highlands County.”
The website’s main feature, the Adventure Speedometer, communicates everything the area has to offer, from world-renowned car racing to championship golf courses to unique arts and culture attractions.
Also, in less than one year since its launch in August 2017, the website's analytics reported an 81 percent increase in users, an 85 percent increase in new users, a 78 percent increase in number of sessions per user and a 29 percent increase in page views.
The TDC also saw in increase in users requesting information about the destination, such as the Visitor Guide, and asking to be added to the E-newsletter list.
While Visit Sebring will be honored during the HSMAI Adrian Awards Gala on Jan. 22, 2019 at the New York Marriott Marquis, Hartt said she won't likely be able to attend. Usually only gold-level winners get invited on stage — and she has golf conferences to attend.
The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) conference will be in Orlando Jan. 23-25.
Also, the Florida Huddle for tour operators will be Jan. 8-10 in Daytona Beach.
Later on, the International Network of Golf (ING) will come to Sebring in mid-May. Hartt plans to do a media reception to promote the area for golf.
This last few months have been busy for promoting the area, Hartt said.
- Chinese golf tour operators were in Highlands County in September,
- Brazilian bloggers visited in October
- The Florida Encounters conference was at the end of November in Bonita Springs, for people scouting for conference and convention sites.
- Chinese travel television came to Highlands County to film during the first week in December.
"It was a busy fourth quarter for us," Hartt said.
Meanwhile, at its Dec. 6 meeting, the TDC approved:
- Half of a request from Dirty Dozen for $20,000 to promote the Splash & Dash 2019 event, since just 10,000 of that was for advertising,
- A request from Toby the Clown Foundation Inc. for $500 to print and design the Toby’s Museum Clown School & Gift Shop Brochure.
- A request from South Florida State College for $1,000 for the 2019 Matinee series.
- A request from South Florida State College for $1,000 for the Country Music Top Selling Artist Sara Evans concert.
- A request from South Florida State College for $1,000 for The Price is Right Live.
- A request from Highway Park Neighborhood Preservation and Enhancement District Inc. for $1,000 for the 6th Highway Park Rising Gala.
The next TDC board meeting will be 8:15 a.m. Jan. 31, 2019, in the boardroom at the Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
