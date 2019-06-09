SEBRING — It might have been the Sebring Firemen Barbecue Festival, or a record crowd at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring/1,000 Miles of Sebring motorsports endurance races.
But a research firm reports the reason the Tourist Development Council logged a record amount of tourist tax raised in the month of March 2019 may have to do with higher room rates.
For the first time, Highlands County tourist tax revenues reached above $200,000 to hit $206,212 for March 2019.
It was nearly 2.5 times as much as the previous record of $85,800 collected in March 2016 and almost three times as much as the $73,431 collected in March last year, 2018.
Reports from a research firm suggest the increase in revenue may have been because local hotels raised their rates.
The TDC subscribes to Smith Travel Research (STR), a hotel data service, which reports monthly on that is called the “Hotel Occupancy and Average Daily Rate (ADR) for approximately half of the county’s hotels.
For March 2019, the report showed a slight dip in occupancy, but a $22 increase in ADR. Thus, the spike in March 2019 revenues came from higher hotel room rates.
The Tourist Tax is paid by visitors who stay in hotels or short-term rentals for six months or less. It is not paid by full-time Highlands County residents.
What it does for full-time residents, however, is fund marketing campaigns and sponsorship of events that help bring more visitors to Highlands County.
County Commissioner Jim Brooks, who chairs both the Highlands County Board of County Commission and the TDC Board as county commission liaison, was pleased to see this benchmark.
“The data shows us that while occupancy is down slightly — as is the trend across Florida and the U.S. — the demand for rooms is still high enough that hoteliers were able to increase their ADR by $22 in March,” Brooks said. “The TDC is pleased to hit this monthly collection milestone that indicates a strong and growing tourism economy in Highlands County.”
Tourists and short-term visitors support the local economy by purchasing food and drink, eating out at restaurants, lodging in hotels or short-term rentals and purchasing gasoline.
In-county gasoline sales, as in all other counties in Florida, carry local-option taxes to pay for road infrastructure improvements and other traffic safety and capacity-related capital projects.
Highlands County’s TDC exists to promote Highlands County as a friendly, attractive and diverse destination for tourism, creating a positive economic impact for the entire community.
The TDC serves as a destination marketing organization (DMO) to generate overnight stays, increase tax revenues, stimulate economic growth and constantly enhance the image of the area.
For more details on the TDC, call (863) 402-6909 or visit VisitSebring.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.