By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Nearly all the school-level teachers and school-related employees of the year with The School Board of Highlands County have been named with a bit of fanfare and congratulations.
The district office honorees have yet to be named for the annual Summit Awards, which brings together all the school-level winners for the naming of the district teacher and school-related employee of the year. The 2019-20 event will be held Jan. 13 at Lake Placid High School.
The district will be releasing the full list of honorees soon, but principals, assistant principals, Superintendent Brenda Longshore and other administrators have been busy offering congratulations.
At Avon Elementary School, the Teacher of the Year is ESE resource teacher Lisa Gay Elder and the School-Related Employee of the Year is paraprofessional Catalina Cuellar.
At its Homecoming pep rally, Lake Placid High School had a special surprise with the announcement of Jose Ramirez named Teacher of the Year and Teresa Redmon named School-Related Employee of the Year.
The Hill-Gustat Midde School Teacher of the Year is Kaneisha Hamilton and the School-Related Employee of the Year is Jean Exume. The entire student body celebrated the announcement during the school’s Eagle Excellence Event.
At Sebring Middle School, the Teacher of the Year is Stephanie Scheipsmeier and the School-Related Employee of the Year is Robin Ballard.
At Park Elementary School, congratulations went to Teacher of the Year Krystal Brown and School-Related Employee of the Year Marsha May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.