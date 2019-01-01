AVON PARK — After 13 years of working for The School Board of Highlands County, Kevin Dewayne Dewberry’s teaching and coaching career came to an abrupt stop when a 13-year-old Avon Park Middle School student told authorities that she had been having a sexual relationship with him.
Dewberry is still in the Highlands County Jail; to date, he has been charged with 55 counts of child pornography and four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim 12-16 years of age. The total bond for Dewberry is $950,000.
The fifth pretrial conference was on Nov. 14, 2018, and the case is continued until Jan. 23, according to Clerk of the Court’s records.
The numerous pretrial conferences are due to changes in attorney. Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said every time a new attorney comes in, they tell the judge they are new on the case and they need a continuance to get up to speed on it.
According to the victim, she had sex with Dewberry a total of four times, beginning in October 2017. The last incident allegedly occurred on “Super Bowl Sunday,” Feb. 4, 2018, an arrest report shows.
In addition to a sexual relationship with Dewberry, the middle school student also claimed the two shared sexually explicit pictures and videos.
The arrest report states the student would tell her family she was going to a friend’s house, but she would meet Dewberry down the road from her house. He would drive her to his friend’s apartment where she and Dewberry would have sex.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was notified by school officials on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, that a 13-year-old student had made allegations she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Dewberry.
Avon Park Middle School Principal Page Green told the school resource deputy she was immediately suspending Dewberry and had already contacted the Department of Children and Families, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Special Victims Unit immediately launched an investigation, seizing Dewberry’s phone before he left campus.
“I want to commend the staff at Avon Park Middle School for taking immediate action when they learned of the allegations and for quickly notifying the school resource deputy,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a statement. “The Special Victims Unit detectives have worked hard since then to develop evidence.”
According to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Dewberry’s attorney filed a written “not guilty” plea on Dewberry’s behalf.
Dewberry had been employed with the School Board for 13 years overall. He was initially hired in 2004 and taught at Hill-Gustat Middle School for two years before taking a job at the Hopewell Academy charter school, where he served as the head administrator.
He returned to the school district in the 2008-09 school year, teaching at Memorial Elementary School until June 2013, when he moved to Avon Park Middle School. He was also a boys basketball coach at Avon Park High School and last year was a girls basketball coach at Avon Park Middle School.
