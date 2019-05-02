As the school year is coming to an end, this has me thinking about the stress that is added to our children and teachers. The FSA holds more value than what is accomplished all school year. A third-grade student that has had a productive year can be retained because of one test. In addition to the student being evaluated, the teachers are as well.

As a parent of two children in our public school system, I feel it is our job to lift them up.

Our system is failing them when we are only looking at a test score. These teachers get up everyday to not only teach but to love our children. When we start to support the teachers and remove the stress caused by these results, can you imagine what it will do for our children and teachers.

Change needs to start now. Teachers are the unsung heroes that do not get the appreciation they deserve. So from this mom I say thank you. Thank you for all the countless hours of extra work. Thank you for loving my children and thank you for teaching them.

Alison Whitehurst

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments