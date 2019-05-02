As the school year is coming to an end, this has me thinking about the stress that is added to our children and teachers. The FSA holds more value than what is accomplished all school year. A third-grade student that has had a productive year can be retained because of one test. In addition to the student being evaluated, the teachers are as well.
As a parent of two children in our public school system, I feel it is our job to lift them up.
Our system is failing them when we are only looking at a test score. These teachers get up everyday to not only teach but to love our children. When we start to support the teachers and remove the stress caused by these results, can you imagine what it will do for our children and teachers.
Change needs to start now. Teachers are the unsung heroes that do not get the appreciation they deserve. So from this mom I say thank you. Thank you for all the countless hours of extra work. Thank you for loving my children and thank you for teaching them.
Alison Whitehurst
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I had some wonderful teachers in my school years and I learned much that carried me into the adult world. Today it's got to be tougher being a teacher and they certainly do deserve more kudos than they get. More and more challenges make the job harder and the compensation isn't that great. I'm grateful for the teachers I had and I hope many of you young people can say the same.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.