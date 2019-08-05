Team Florida lost its first game in the Dixie Youth Softball Ponytails xplay World Series, but battled back to win its second game on Sunday in Sulfur Springs, Texas.

Team Florida lost to Virginia by a score of 4-1 in Saturday’s opening game.

Virginia scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead.

Team Florida answered with a run scored by Natalie Velozo in the bottom of the second inning to trim its deficit in half at 2-1.

Virginia managed to plate a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Team Florida had runners on base the last two innings but failed to score in the loss to Virginia.

“We just had an off day,” said Team Florida head coach Derek Davis. “We didn’t hit and Virginia got a couple of hits at the right time.”

Team Florida bounced back to knock off Texas by a score of 7-1 on Sunday to stay alive in the 10-team, double-elimination world series.

“We did a lot better today,” said coach Davis. “We swung the bats much better and got dominant pitching.”

Team Florida was back on the diamond on Sunday night with a game against Louisiana. Results were not available at press time.

