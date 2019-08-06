There were different results on the diamond for the two baseball teams from the Heartland competing in their respective Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Sunday in Ruston, La.
In the AAA World Series, ages 9-10, Team Florida blasted host team Ruston by a score of 13-3 in a game that was much closer than the wide margin of victory would indicate.
“It was a big win,” said Team Florida AAA coach Brian Simmons. “It was a tight game going into the sixth inning with us leading 4-3, but Ruston’s pitchers had trouble throwing strikes and walked eight or nine of our guys and the wheels came off a little bit.”
Team Florida’s potent offense provided more than enough support for starting pitcher Mekhi Taylor, who allowed one run on six hits over 3 1/3 innings of work to earn the win on the mound for the boys from Sebring.
Hunter Stone and Tanner Simmons entered the game out of the bullpen and helped close out the game for Team Florida.
“We played a solid game,” coach Simmons said. “All twelve of the kids did their part. We were patient at the plate, played good defense and our pitching was outstanding the entire game.”
The win improved Team Florida to 2-0 and set up a game against unbeaten Georgia on Monday night. Results were not available at press time.
“Georgia is unbeaten just like us,” coach Simmons said. “We’ve watched Georgia play and they are athletic and a pretty good team. We like to think we’re pretty good too. We’re enjoying ourselves and it’s a lot more fun when you’re winning.”
Ozone World Series
In the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone World Series, ages 11-12, Team Florida lost to South Carolina by a score of 9-0.
Team Florida, which won its opening game on Saturday, had trouble in the first inning on Sunday with three errors allowing South Carolina to take a quick 4-0 lead.
Team Florida had trouble putting the ball in play against a pair of South carolina hurlers who didn’t throw hard but had excellent curveballs.
South Carolina added to its lead in the third inning with a single, double and a home run making it 7-0.
Team Florida managed to put runners on base but failed to score. South Carolina tacked on a pair of insurance runs for the final 9-0 win.
“We just could not get the bats going,” said Team Florida Ozone head coach Joel Travers. “South Carolina is a good team and their two pitchers have some pretty good stuff. They had us off-balance all night.”
Despite the loss, Team Florida is still alive and played an elimination game against Ruston on Monday night. Results were not available at press time.
“This team likes to do things the hard way,” coach Travers said. “We’re going to spend some extra time in the batting cage to get ready. If we play like we are capable, we should be able to win and stay alive.”
