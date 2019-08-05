The two Dixie Youth Baseball teams from the Heartland who are now Team Florida got off to great starts in their respective World Series on Saturday in Ruston, La.
Team Florida defeated Arkansas by a score of 7-4 in their opening game in the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA (ages 9-10) World Series.
In the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone World Series, Team Florida eased past Tennessee by a score of 5-3 on Saturday.
In the AAA World Series, Team Florida fell behind early but roared back to earn the victory.
“It was a good win,” said AAA Team Florida coach Brian Simmons. “We had trouble finding the strike zone in the first inning and gave up a run, but we regrouped and played a solid game.”
Team Florida, which banged out nine hits, got its offense cranked up and put some runs on the scoreboard to take the lead.
Team Florida’s Camden Engler started on the mound and hurled 2 2/3 innings to earn the win.
Hunter Stone and Jett DeWitt came out of the bullpen and helped close out the game in relief.
Tanner Simmons and Engler managed multiple hits with Simmons going 3 for 3 at the plate.
Team Florida was flawless in the field with no errors in the hard-fought victory over Arkansas.
“It was a total team win,” said coach Simmons. “All the kids hit the ball, we got excellent pitching and played good defense.”
Team Florida played the host team Ruston, La., on Sunday night. Results were not available at press time.
Ruston beat Texas on Saturday night.
“Ruston is a very good ball team,” said coach Simmons. “They are not your normal host team. They’ll have the home crowd on their side but we just need to focus on playing our brand of ball.”
In the 12-team, Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone World Series, Team Florida scored in the first and second innings and then plated three runs in the fifth inning to pull out the 5-3 win over Tennessee.
“It was a good start,” said Team Florida Ozone head coach Joel Travers. “I’m proud of the boys for battling and getting the win.”
Team Florida scored in the first inning by stringing three singles together. They struck in the second inning on a walk, an error, a hit and a bunt.
Team Florida, which had eight hits, erupted for three runs in the fifth inning on a single, a walk and a pair of doubles to take command of the game. Cole Travers had a pair of RBI.
Beny Bikar Jr., started on the mound for Team Florida and earned the win with four innings of work.
Brody Hall came on in relief in the fifth inning and closed the game out to give Team Florida the win.
“Beni did a fantastic job pitching,” said coach Travers. “I took him out after 65 pitches so we would have him ready for Monday. Brody Hall did a good job of finishing the game for us. I’m proud of the all the boys and I think we have a great chance to win this thing.”
Team Florida played South Carolina on Sunday night. Results were not available at press time.
Both teams from the Heartland enjoyed Friday’s opening ceremonies which were held in the basketball arena at Louisiana Tech.
“The opening ceremonies were awesome,” coach Travers said. “We’re all having a great time and it’s a wonderful experience.”
“We’re having a phenomenal time,” coach Simmons said. “The kids were all introduced at the opening ceremonies and we’re having a blast.”
