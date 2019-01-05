When was the last time you cried? When was the last time you cried invisible tears? Those tears you push back, pretended or ignored were not there at all, the tears you refused to allow anyone to see? You must have felt deeper pain. You must have hurt so much more than ever before.
People often do not know the invisible and silent tears that we cry. They think we’re OK when we’re really crying and hurting deep within.
Some of the reasons why we may cry in silence are:
- We don’t want to appear weak and thereby be avoided by other people.
- We don’t want to add burden or worry to those who love us.
- We know we would not be understood anyway, and crying will only complicate things.
Invisible tears cried are more painful because those tears are those that are most alone. Hidden from the world, our pain remains unrecognized and uncomforted.
But when you cry invisibly, in silence, you’re all alone in your tears. People may even judge you because they don’t understand that you’re trying the best you can to overcome your grief, sadness, anger, depression, and confusion.
In some instances, you may even have tried to tell people how you’re hurting, but they don’t believe you or they refuse to believe you. They may think you’re merely trying to seek attention or that you’re just seeking an excuse from doing something they expected you to do.
Here is a quote from a participant in our GriefShare grief support group: “I don’t know why I want to cry all the time. When my friends and I go out to dinner, I sometimes tell them how I am feeling. As soon as I start, they give me that look, that roll of their eyes that says, ‘Do we have to listen to that again? Get over it. Everybody has something to deal with.’ I just want someone to listen to me. Someone who really knows the pain and despair of losing someone you love; of losing an integral part of yourself.”
During such times, it is even more painful because you have no choice but to shed those oh so painful invisible tears. Your tears have been rejected, and so you must wipe them away all alone.
Below is an excerpt from the true personal experience of Sister Faustina when she was suffering from a grave illness (“Diary of the Divine Mercy”):
After breakfast, the Sister Infirmarian came along and asked, “Sister, why didn’t you go to Mass?”
I answered that I couldn’t. She shook her head disdainfully and said, “Such a great Feast Day, Sister, and you don’t even go to Mass!” and she left my cell.
I had been in bed for two days, writhing in pain, and she hadn’t visited me; and when she did come, on the third day, she did not even ask if I were able to get up, but asked irritably why I hadn’t got up for Mass … and all my tears flowed silently toward the Heart of Him who alone understands what pain and suffering is.
There is One, who will always understand and see your tears for what they really are. Jesus is there in all your silent cries, wiping away your every tear and honoring them, even sharing His own tears for you.
“You keep track of all my sorrows. You have collected all my tears in your bottle. You have recorded each one in your book.” – Psalm 56
Know that you are never truly alone. In times when you feel like there’s no one who is willing to listen to or who sees your tears, offer your every tear to God. He hears, he sees your invisible and silent tears and keeps them safely within His own wounded heart.
There are times when I feel as though nobody knows what I’m going through – how sad it is, how empty how I struggle with pain that almost overpowers me. Yes there are times when I’m tempted to think I’m all alone, but God sees.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is involved in GriefShare, an adult grief support group, and Rainbows for All God’s Children, a children’s grief support group, at Catherine Catholic Church. For more information on either group, email JoMarie at jomarie@stcathe.com.^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.