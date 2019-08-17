I am a woman who loves technology. I love living in this current time period, where it is readily available in all kinds of form. While I would have gotten along without it just fine 50 years ago (we still had books, after all), I’m happy to have it a significant part of my life.
Regular readers of my column may recall that I currently possess three laptops and a desktop computer (not counting what Don has). While to some this might be an embarrassment of riches, each computer has a reason for existing. While I admit some get used more than others (the MacBook is feeling neglected) I really don’t want to do without any of them.
I wear a Fitbit, which tracks my steps. Like a lot of you, I own a smartphone (Android version). I use an iPad and a Kindle. I even have an old iPod I’d still be using if the battery hadn’t up and died. (Yes, I could replace it. Don’t tempt me further).
I say all that to reinforce that when it comes to tech, I am a soft touch. And while there is a lot of it I don’t own yet, there are things I admit I eye with a little bit of longing.
My love of tech extends to the car I drive. My car is a 2006 Avalon, which includes an outdated GPS (the maps are from 2006, which means it can’t always be trusted). When we bought the car, I had the radio adapted so I could plug my iPad into it and get music over the speakers. And it has a key fob.
Don can’t be bothered with key fobs, so I happily took it. It allows me to unlock and lock the car from afar and pop the trunk with the press of a button. Press the wrong button and it will sound an alarm, which I have only done a couple of times.
It is an incredibly useful piece of tech. Two quick presses of the unlock button unlocks all the doors, handy when I have passengers. And if I forget to lock my doors and remember as I’m walking away, a quick jab at a button solves the problem.
However, my love of tech has its limits. There is a woman who has surpassed me, according to an article on www.foxnews.com. The article tells of one Amie Dansby, who recently had the chip to her Tesla model 3 vehicle implanted into her forearm. (The chip apparently unlocks and starts the car).
Dansby, a software engineer and programmer, describes herself as a “passionate technologist.” She actually uploaded a YouTube video titled “Tesla Model 3 Chip Install – Warning There Is Blood” which shows her getting said chip, which was encased in what the article called a “biopolymer” (no, I’m not sure what that is) surgically implanted into her arm.
I saw the video. You can search for it on YouTube. Fair warning: She’s not kidding about the blood.
Here’s the amazing thing — this is not the first RIFD (radio-frequency identification) chip she’s put into her body. She apparently has another one in her hand, which does weird stuff like open a browser on your phone and somehow interacts with her front door.
Does it work? Dansby reported to The Verge that it does, but not from a distance: her arm must be within an inch of the console. This seems to be a disadvantage to me, though I admit waving your arm to start your car sounds a little cool.
However, I’m really not looking to having anybody stick RIFD chips into my anatomy. So, I will have to be content with my tech items. Though Dansby does have one advantage over me — I bet she never loses her key.
