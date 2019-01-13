The definition of technology is science or knowledge put into practical use to solve problems or invent useful tools. It’s interesting to think of how many inventions we have seen during our lifetime. I remember when microwaves were first invented for home use. We were all kinda skeptical about using them until we gave them a try and discovered how convenient they made our lives. I know I wouldn’t give mine up today.
But if you are anything like me, one of the inventions I thought I would never have any use for was the “smartphone.” I thought, who needs a phone with all that junk on it. All I need is a phone that I can use to call and talk to someone. Then it happened! I have to admit I did not see this coming.
My grandchildren suggested that since I can not hear very well over the phone it would really help if I started texting. So reluctantly I purchased a phone that I was able to text with. Of course, in my stubborn little mind I thought to myself, what a waste of money. Well, to my surprise I started by texting my grandchildren and wow they answered almost immediately. It seemed to really improve my communications with all of them.
After I learned to master the art of texting, I moved on to checking out more of this modern technology stuff. The next feature I discovered on my smartphone was Google. It was like having a whole library at your finger tips, and you don’t have to travel anywhere. Ask any question and Google finds me the answer. Wow! It’s great! All those years I spent looking things up in an encyclopedia were behind me now. My new best friend is Google (whoever he is).
Another thing I learned about having a smarty pants phone (as I call it) is that I can get the news and weather by just pressing a button. I can read the news that I’m most interested in without wasting my time waiting for the evening news to come on TV. This handy little device can also take pictures. No more lugging a camera, or running to get pictures developed only to find out that they were all blurry or the back of someones head is blocking your grandchild’s face. Nope, just take the picture and if you don’t like what you see you just hit the delete button and voila, take another one.
So now I’m ready to admit that technology has invented some useful tools. Funny, a while ago I was wishing the kids would put there phones down; now I’m asking for instructions and believe me, kids are so willing to share if you let them. Technology is really great. It not only gives us many useful tools, it can also bridge the generation gaps. My advise to you is give it a try. Your never too old.
Carol Kwiatkowski is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
