On Thursday, Nov. 14, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control responded to the Providence neighborhood in Davenport, in reference to a 15-year-old boy who was bitten by a sick raccoon.
The boy’s grandmother told Animal Control that he was bitten on the hand after he saw the sick raccoon and he tried to help it.
The raccoon was sent to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested for rabies, and was confirmed two days later.
The child’s grandmother was notified of the results and she indicated that the boy would be receiving medical treatment for exposure.
“It is imperative that children are told to avoid animals like bats, raccoons, and foxes out in the wild, and let me be clear---these animals are wildlife. If you see one in distress, leave it alone and contact Polk County Animal Control immediately,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
So far this year, the 10 rabies cases in Polk County have consisted of five bats and five raccoons.
In 2018, there were only three cases of rabies confirmed in Polk County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.