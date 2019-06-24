The average teenager is placed under more stress with each passing year. This stress tends to come from two places: school and social media.
The first being school, which seems to constantly raise the standards of excellence and increase the requirements to our dream colleges.
The second origin of this pressure comes from social media, which highlights the unnecessary things we don’t have but yet want. Seeing others take vacations to those places that you have dreamed about or seeing another teenager wearing those Airpods you wanted, it can cause serious damage to our mental health.
These sources of stress sometimes have no affect on a person, but can be a complete different story for others. School, social media, and other sources are causing more teenagers to reach their mental breaking point, leading them to take their own lives. Recent studies have shown that teen suicide rates have reached an all-time high and they are rising at an unbelievable speed. This is something that needs to be addressed, especially in a nation as great as ours.
This column piece comes after a paper that was published in the Journal of American Medical Associates recently caught my attention. In this paper, it listed the suicide rate in 2000 of teenagers between 15 to 19 years old as 8 per 100,000 people. This paper also found that the rate for the same age group rose to 11.8 per 100,000 people in 2017. This is a startling 46% increase in just 17 years.
This comes together with the CDC’s announcement that the suicide rate in the United States rose 25% since 1999. The rising suicide rate shows that this is a real issue that we need to dedicate more attention. It is a hidden problem that has serious consequences that is easily overlooked by other unimportant topics. If we can easily talk about what celebrities are doing, why is it so hard to raise awareness over this serious issue?
So, what can we do to help those that are suffering? The first step is being aware of the signs of someone who is considering taking their lives. If you are able to identify someone who is facing this issue, you can help them find a better solution to their issues. The second step is telling the person that is suffering that they have options. While many people are dealing with bad mental health, there is sufficient resources to help them fight their illness. This includes the National Suicide Hotline and professional help from counselors. The third and final step is letting the person know that you are there for them throughout their struggle.
These people who have these suicidal thoughts may feel alone or estranged because of their mental health, so it is necessary for them to know you are there to help them. Ultimately, teen suicide is an issue that can be solved with the right information and resources. What cannot happen is that these statistics disappear in this next news cycle, because there are real people suffering from this very real problem.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
