SEBRING — Local teens are providing free beauty bags for women who are homeless, victims of domestic violence or simply in need of help. Brittney Fann started the Bless Her Heart program as a way to help women in need feel special.
Fann has recruited local teens to become part of the program, to fill the bags with beauty items and to pray for local women in desperate situations. Teens can earn volunteer hours for their schools and help others in the community.
Fann mentors the young women in the program, teaching them about God and encouraging them to give a hand up to struggling women.
“This is a teen program of Beauty Fit for a Queen,” Fann said. “It is led by our teen program directors Taylor Mendez and Emilie Franklin. Each middle and high school student gathers for a time of fellowship, prayer, Bible study and mentorship.” While at the meeting, girls prepare Bless Her Heart bags, filled with beauty items for women in the community.
This month the bags will be going to Hands for Homeless to help homeless women in the Avon Park area. Other bags will go to Champion for Children Foundation, Hope Haven Transitional Housing, Choices Family Resource Center and other organizations.
Each bag has a handwritten note of encouragement from one of the teenage girls in the program. In addition, the bag is filled with basic hygiene items, such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, make-up items, lotions, toothbrush, razors, hair items and promotional items from local businesses. Sometimes the bags also have pretty mirrors or bookmarks, but each bag always contains a Bible.
Fann uses the program as a way to help needy women in the community and mentor teenage girls. “Growing up I had a big sister model who made such a big impact on me — whether talking to me, painting my fingernails or curling my hair,” she said. “Having a mentor pour into me made a huge impact on my life.”
Fann is always searching for donations that would make these women feel special. The Bless Her Heart program is requesting donations for needy women. These donations may be taken to the Circle Theatre at 419 E. Center Ave. and dropped off in the Family Resource Center.
People can also make donations to Beauty Fit for a Queen, a 501©(3), nonprofit organization, by mailing a check to Beauty Fit for a Queen, P.O. Box 1534, Avon Park, FL 33826.
