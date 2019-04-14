The Thakkar Tennis Center owned by the Highlands County Tennis Association is located in the beautiful setting of the Country Club of Sebring.
For the past two years the club has been named the best tennis facility in Highlands County by the Highlands News-Sun. And for good reason. It is open year round. It boasts over 100 members playing on six perfectly manicured lighted clay courts. Clean bathrooms, fresh cold water placed daily in the seating area of each court, ample parking and a viewing platform all add to the ambiance.
The facility is open via membership or drop in play for a reasonable fee. Men’s and women’s leagues are played daily. Open courts are available throughout the day and evening. Serious and fun tournaments are held throughout the winter season. Proceeds from those tournaments are used to present yearly scholarships to high school senior tennis players going on to further study.
The club’s tennis professional Horace Watkis manages the facility and offers daily lessons. Much of the success of the local high school varsity tennis teams can be attributed to his ability in teaching the physical and mental components of the game.
Last Saturday, a fun tournament brought together members of the club to enjoy a day of tennis while saying goodbye to the many members about to travel north to their summer homes, cabins and cottages. The club boasts members from all over Eastern Canada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Upper New York, Virginia and the Carolinas.
The tournament is appropriately named “Bye Bye Birdie.” The youngest player was 13. The oldest 86. Each player was assigned to a team and they played five rounds of eight game no-ad tennis, each with a different team member. Thirty-five played. The teams were appropriately named, Great Egrets, Whistling Ducks, Ospreys, Painted Buntings, Eagles and Sand Hill Cranes.
Lunch was provided by Chicane’s, Edible Arrangements and HCTA bakers. Players were asked to bring a food item or blankets and towels to be donated to the Humane Society Shelter. The players were absolutely generous.
The winning team was The Whistling Ducks led by Chuck Lyons. Players included Robin Patel, Carey Smith, Peggy Sisemore, Paul Blanchard and Ron Fortier.
Many of the Canadian members said they had their bags packed and were heading home to Canada next week. The yea- round Floridians wished them safe travels and thanked them for a wonderful tennis season. Canadian Ray Smith, who is heading back home, with his wife Carey passed hand shakes and hugs around, as over the years the tennis gang at the Thakkar Center have become close friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.